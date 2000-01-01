yujie chen

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT) is a novel fund with an investment strategy centered on moaty names from the U.S. small- and mid-cap echelons. This is an approach similar to the one leveraged by the VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) which I covered a year ago, with the major difference being MOAT's preference for bellwethers only.

In my view, SMOT obviously fills the gap here, allowing investors to get passive exposure to names that possess characteristics that are supportive of steady long-term capital appreciation manifested in wide or narrow moats (i.e., robust competitive advantages) but are too small to qualify for MOAT.

Unfortunately, despite the strategy looking robust at first glance, I do not have a strong bullish view on SMOT due to the reasons discussed below.

Investment strategy

As described on its website, the fund tracks the Morningstar US Small-Mid Cap Moat Focus Index, a barometer of

...the overall performance of small- and mid-cap companies with sustainable competitive advantages and attractive valuations according to Morningstar's equity research team.

According to the rulebook, which contains an in-depth overview of the methodology, the Morningstar US Small-Mid Cap Index is the selection universe. From that pool, the index provider picks stocks with either narrow or wide moats (implying that they are capable of maintaining their competitive advantages for 10 or 20 years). Next, stocks that look "attractively priced" depending on fair value estimates provided by Morningstar's equity research team can qualify, with the target being between 75 and 100 constituents. At the moment, the SMOT portfolio has 95 stocks. Constituents are weighted equally, with a staggered reconstitution schedule. For more details on that process, I recommend reading the rulebook.

Cons: outstanding performance since inception should not prompt hasty conclusions

With just a few months on the books and thus being much younger than its peer MOAT incepted in April 2012, SMOT has already delivered outstanding results that may be used as a chief justification for a bullish thesis.

Seeking Alpha

Specifically, SMOT has easily trounced not only the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) but also the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM), the mid- and small-cap barometer, and MOAT.

With that being said, it would be fairly hasty to mark it a Buy since a few notable disadvantages would be missed in that case. There are also nuances related to portfolio composition that are not necessarily disadvantageous yet deserve attention anyway to have a better understanding of what returns this vehicle could deliver. Let me elaborate on all of these below.

Value investors beware

First, as of February 17, despite focus on small and mid caps, it has more than 60% of the net assets allocated to companies valued at more than $10 billion, with the weighted-average market cap of the portfolio standing at $17 billion as per my calculations. So investors expecting returns stemming from pure small/mid-cap moat exposure should understand that in reality, large caps contribute most to SMOT's performance, at least in the current iteration.

Regarding small caps, a league infamous for typically questionable profitability (there are exceptions, and plentiful, but anyway), an issue I discussed a few times in the past, including the recent article on Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (RZV), they are simply absent, with $2.9 billion Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN), a natural gas midstream player operating in the Appalachian Basin, being the smallest in this portfolio.

Second, in the equity universe, the large size correlates with more expensive valuations. This is not set in stone and there are a slew of exceptions, namely those represented in the portfolio of the Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV), but anyway, SMOT proves that point, even despite the fact that the methodology of its index is value-conscious.

As per my calculations, the weighted-average earnings yield is only at 5.3%. Another way of saying, this is a P/E of close to 19x, with only a small discount to the S&P 500's P/E of 20.5x. For a portfolio with a forward EPS growth rate of marginally above 10% (again, weighted-average) and a revenue growth rate of about 9%, this is a generous multiple.

Perhaps this has something to do with sector allocations. My most attentive readers would likely note here that SMOT has little interest in energy, if at all, with just 1.1% allocated to only one stock, Equitrans. Moreover, ETRN's net loss delivered in the last twelve months is a detractor, not a contributor to SMOT's EY. At the same time, financials that have a reputation as one of the cheapest sectors in terms of P/Es account for only 11.2%. I created the following table with a median P/E for each sector to contextualize this.

Sector Sector weight Median P/E Median EV/EBITDA Communication 7.70% 14.57x 13x Consumer Discretionary 20.20% 15.76x 10.58x Consumer Staples 3.60% 33.56x 18.62x Energy 1% -1.50x 11.01x Financials 11.10% 11.74x N/A Health Care 10% 45.02x 23.64x Industrials 19% 23.95x 14.59x Information Technology 16.70% 24.14x 16.87x Materials 8% 8.66x 10.23x Real Estate 2.70% 11.41x 10.58x Click to enlarge

Created by the author using data from Seeking Alpha, the fund, and iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)

Apparently, it seems that expensive industrials and IT, the two major sectors in SMOT after consumer discretionary, are the principal contributors to the inflated P/E ratio, with financials and materials meanwhile adding some value exposure. For investors who would justly riposte here that P/E is oftentimes misleading for capital-intensive businesses, I added the median EV/EBITDA ratios, and they tell a similar story.

Next, a relatively small earnings yield is not the only sign of the fund's generous valuation. The Price/Sales ratio of 3.2x is also rather telling. Besides, I found out that almost 49% of its holdings have a D+ Quant Valuation rating or worse, like KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR), an F-rated alternative asset manager. Even though more than 25% have a B- rating and higher, this is a concern not to ignore.

SMOT is yet to amass substantial AUM

A minor disadvantage worth mentioning is that SMOT is yet to amass substantial assets under management. At the moment, they stand at just $43.8 million which is more than 81% below the median for all other rated ETFs.

Pros

Quality partly justifies premium P/E. But there are nuances again

First, a large share of stocks sporting solid profitability characteristics (85% with an at least B- Quant grade) is completely congruous with SMOT's focus on moaty companies. A moat means sustainable competitive advantages, which, in turn, secure margins and bolster sector-leading returns on capital, even amid inflationary pressures.

At the same time, there is also something to dislike even here. For instance, it appears a moaty company is not necessarily a debt-light one. So for investors who have insecurities about their stocks having burdensome debts, I should mention that the spread between the weighted-average ROE and ROA of this portfolio is fairly large, with ROE at 23% and ROA at just 7.5%, as per my calculations. Why is this important? Since a too-wide gap typically points to overleveraged balance sheets, which is also the case with SMOT's current holdings, about 45% of which have a 100% Debt/Equity ratio or higher (ex-financials).

Moderate expenses

Despite having an intricate methodology that I prefer to call a quasi-active one (precisely like in the case of the Innovator IBD 50 Fund (FFTY)) owing to the complexities of the stock selection of its underlying index, SMOT comes with a moderate expense ratio of 49 bps which is only 2% above the median.

Final thoughts

In conclusion, I do not have a strong bullish opinion on this fund. There are a few reasons that hinder me from creating a Buy thesis here including its small earnings yield principally being the consequence of the quality premia and the size factor (SMOT is strongly tilted towards large caps). With monetary policy remaining a wild card, my opinion is that it is still worth pursuing value backed by quality. SMOT has enough of the latter but is relatively short of the former.