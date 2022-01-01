CNH Industrial: Business To Benefit From Supply Chain Issue Easing

Feb. 22, 2023 3:12 AM ETCNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI)
Jay Capital profile picture
Jay Capital
296 Followers

Summary

  • I believe the Ag Equipment market fundamental outlook in FY23 is positive and CNH Industrial's stock should benefit from the consolidated NYSE listing.
  • CNHI to delist from Milan and consolidate listing on NYSE.
  • Supply chain impact should ease as China reopens, which will benefit CNHI.

Tractor spraying pesticides on soy field with sprayer at spring

fotokostic/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) is a stock I expect to perform well in the near future because I believe the Ag Equipment market fundamental outlook in FY23 is positive and the stock should benefit

This article was written by

Jay Capital profile picture
Jay Capital
296 Followers
I take a fundamentals-based approach to value investing.I disagree with the common misconception held by many investors that low multiple stocks must be cheap. I look for companies that offer the best long-term durability at the most affordable prices. Consequently, I have a propensity to be drawn to companies with steady long-term growth, no cyclicality, and a robust balance sheet.Nevertheless, investing in successful company is risky because one may end up paying too much (this is where valuation matters). I firmly believe this, yet there are situations where the development runway is so vast that price matters much less in the immediate future.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.