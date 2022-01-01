fotokostic/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) is a stock I expect to perform well in the near future because I believe the Ag Equipment market fundamental outlook in FY23 is positive and the stock should benefit from the consolidated NYSE listing. However, I anticipate some short-term stock volatility as a result of the transfer to NYSE, as investors in Europe markets may be unable to hold NYSE stock. I think this is probably the main reason why the stock price changed after earnings were announced. Overall, given the results of 4Q22 and the prospects for Ag market performance going forward, I think CNHI stock is a buy at this valuation.

Agriculture market

Management restated that in the vast majority of Ag Equipment markets, demand continues to outstrip supply. Demand for high horsepower tractors and combine harvesters remains strong thanks to rising farm profits and commodity prices. Management has stated that South America and Brazil are still attractive markets for CNHI, but has also pointed out some potential disruption due to the recent election in Brazil. On order book, I believe the reported drop reflects the company's efforts to curb order intake for the 4Q, rather than any fundamental change in the business. As such, I advocate the move by management to stick with the same order allocation process it's always used. CNHI's on-time delivery performance was subpar throughout 2022, but this is expected to improve it in 2023 as CNHI can now better manage the length of its order book. In my opinion, this was a great demonstration of the wisdom of management in deciding to limit 4Q order intake. Further evidence that the underlying business is doing fine can be seen from management commentary that CNHI is able to fill the order book they opened order intake for the 4Q.

However, CNHI's dealer network continues to suffer from low HHP channel inventories. This is still a growth driver, but not in FY23, as there is little interest in replenishing the channel at this time.

Construction market

Somewhat more pessimistically, CNHI analyzed the worldwide construction industry, noting that the negative effects of higher interest rates on the residential and commercial sectors in North America are only partially counteracted by the positive effects of public spending and infrastructure development. The same is true in Europe and South America, where demand is thought to be lower because of systemic macro problems. In this environment, CNHI expects retail demand in both the Light and Heavy sectors to be flat to down 10% across most of its geographies.

Supply chain

During 4Q, management noted supply chains were stable enough for CNHI to finish and ship the machinery it had been storing in parts. With China's opening up, I anticipate the supply chain situation will improve further as we move into FY23/24. On the flip side, premium freight was singled out as a market segment where prices are expected to gradually decrease. While this should help margins, I'm concerned about the persistent inflation across all cost lines in CNHI's P&L, which management has also stressed.

Capital allocation

4Q report includes the notable news that management has decided to remove the stock from Milan's stock exchange in favor of listing it solely on the New York Stock Exchange. I think this is the right call because it will help boost stock liquidity, make corporate structures easier to manage, increase the likelihood of being included in indexes, and pique the interest of investors. On balance sheet, CNHI's net industrial cash position in the quarter was $362 million, representing a positive inflection ahead of plan in terms of capital allocation and the balance sheet.

Guidance

Sales from Industrial Activities are expected to rise by 6–10%, as the business expects a positive volume contribution in the low single digits%, with price making up the rest of the gap. Management still views the mix as positive for the larger business in FY23, thanks to the benefits of a more streamlined supply chain and a more regularized production cadence, despite the fact that the overall pricing and cost inflation issue is pretty mixed. Since Precision Ag accounts for a growing share of total revenue, I anticipate improved margin performance across the Ag division as a whole as a result of this new revenue mix. Additionally beneficial to EBIT margin growth is the expectation of SG&A inflation of less than 5% in FY23. Moreover, management suggests the possibility of structural improvement to margins over the long-term as it continues to roll out strategic improvements.

Conclusion

I think CNHI will do well in the near future because the fundamental outlook for the Ag Equipment market in FY23 is favorable, and the stock should benefit from the consolidated NYSE listing.