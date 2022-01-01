Invesco India ETF: A Potential Winner In 2023

Feb. 22, 2023 3:18 AM ETInvesco India ETF (PIN)
JP Research profile picture
JP Research
3.8K Followers

Summary

  • The Invesco India ETF offers investors a diversified vehicle to gain exposure to Indian equities.
  • Following a pre-election budget that balanced growth with fiscal discipline, the outlook for the Indian market looks good.
  • Given the strong long-term fundamentals and technical flow tailwinds as well, India remains one of the more attractive regions to deploy capital.

India flag, stock market, exchange economy and Trade, oil production, container ship in export and import business and logistics.

TexBr/iStock via Getty Images

Having outperformed virtually every other Asian market coming out of the pandemic, Indian equities remain an attractive place to deploy long-term capital. While investor concern about the valuations has merit, India deserves the premium to regional peers, given the secular

Chart
Data by YCharts

Sector Allocation

Invesco India ETF

Top Holdings

Invesco India ETF

Invesco India ETF Distributions

Morningstar

India Capex Budget

Reuters

India Flows

News18

This article was written by

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
3.8K Followers
A passionately curious analyst.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.