alfexe

Dividend investors seeking to optimize income from their investments can look at ex-dividend dates in order to time their purchases accordingly once they have made the "Buy" decision.

Timing the market can be challenging, and few investors consistently identify the ideal entry points. However, timing to optimize income from dividends is relatively straightforward. Purchasing a stock before its ex-dividend date qualifies you for the next upcoming dividend payment, while skipping the next ex-dividend date could potentially lead to a better entry price point since the stock is expected to trade at a discount on that date.

The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) is one of Canada's largest banks, with over 150 years of history. It boasts a strong dividend track record, having paid dividends for more than 150 years and increasing its dividend payout consistently in most of those years. Currently, the bank has a 13-year streak of consecutive and consistent dividend growth, starting at the end of the Great Financial Crisis in 2008/09. CIBC is part of Canada's "Big Five" banks, including the Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), the Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS), the Bank of Montreal (BMO), and the Royal Bank of Canada (RY). All of these banks have impressive and long-standing dividend streaks.

Canadian Banks Logos (cbc.ca)

The bank offers a range of financial products and services, including personal banking, commercial banking, wealth management, and investment banking. CIBC has a strong presence in Canada and the United States, with over 1,100 branches and offices in these markets.

The bank's focus on technology and innovation, risk management, and sustainability make it an attractive option for dividend investors especially as its stock price is substantially lagging that of its peers.

Data by YCharts

The bank usually increases its dividend on a semi-annual pattern, and its last raise was 2.4% to C$0.85 per share in early December 2022. Due to COVID-19, CIBC kept its dividend steady at C$0.73 per share from February 2020 to December 2021 before announcing a significant 10% increase in December 2021.

Following slower economic growth the bank's recent earnings have missed consensus and management's cautious view on 2023 has been weighing on the stock price ever since. The stock's high dividend yield of 5.4%, combined with a low valuation of less than 10 times earnings, makes it an attractive option for dividend investors. In addition, the stock's high dividend yield, low valuation, and long history of paying dividends are all factors that make it an appealing option for dividend investors seeking both immediate income and long-term stability.

The next dividend payment has not yet been declared, but if it follows the bank's pattern, a C$0.85 dividend per share will be announced this Friday, with an ex-dividend date in the last week of March and payment scheduled for the final week of April.

I have conducted that analysis for a variety of stocks and am currently building a tool where we can look at these results collectively and across different sectors for a variety of stocks rather than individually.

Now, let's get straight into the analysis itself!

Using a $10,000 investment in the Canadian Bank of Imperial Commerce (CIBC) as a case study, I analyzed how the stock has performed on each of its ex-dividend dates over the past 11 years, totaling 44 observations. To do this, I compared stock prices the day before, on, and after the ex-dividend date.

The results for these 44 ex-dividend dates are overwhelmingly one-sided. Expressed in % of most beneficial outcomes (i.e. the strategy that yielded the highest return), it looks as follows:

Buying the stock 1 day before ex-dividend date: 11 observations; 25.0%

Buying the stock on the ex-dividend date: 5 observations; 11.4%

Buying the stock 1 day after ex-dividend date: 28 observations; 63.6%

A convincing majority of 75% of outcomes favor not buying before the stock goes ex-dividend, thus implying that the CIBC stock behaves in practice virtually identically as to what we would expect per market theory.

Thus, it is not really a question of whether to buy before ex-dividend or on/after, but more of how much time is needed to catch up with performance to make up for that initial dividend payment.

As far as peer analysis is concerned I have done something similar in the past but as the methodology changed results are not really comparable so I will conduct that analysis in future articles to compare the ex-dividend behavior of the Big 5 Canadian banks with and across each other.

Figure 1: Overview of occurrences of best outcomes by stock by year

CIBC - Best Outcomes By Year (Designed by author)

In 7 of 12 years between 2011 and 2022, investors have fared better not buying the stock before the ex-dividend date. In 3 other years it is a tie and only in 1 year, 2022, buying on or after ex-dividend date was not the favorable outcome.

Advancing the analysis

Next, I have calculated the actual price changes of the stock around the ex-dividend dates as follows:

Change Day 1. (Opening price ex-dividend date) - (Closing price ex-dividend date -1)

(Opening price ex-dividend date) - (Closing price ex-dividend date -1) Change Day 2 . (Opening price ex-dividend date +1) - (Closing price ex-dividend date)

(Opening price ex-dividend date +1) - (Closing price ex-dividend date) Total Change . Day 1 + Day 2

Day 1 + Day 2 Total Discount/Premium. Total Change - Dividend per share

This total change over the two days has been put in relation to the actual dividend payment, which serves as a proxy for how much the stock price would have been expected to drop if it were solely to reflect that change.

By putting that total discount/premium in relation to the actual dividend per share, we get something I have termed "discount/premium in dividends" which is depicted below for all the ex-dividend dates contained in the analysis.

Discount(-)/premium(+) in dividends: (Total Discount/Premium)/Dividend per share

A simple reading example for a recent ex-dividend date on September 29, 2022, reads as follows:

CIBC - Discounts vs Premium In Dividends (Designed by author)

Around the 9/27/2022 ex-dividend date investors could pocket in a total discount of C$-0.55 over the two days around the ex-dividend date. Expressed in terms of dividends this amounts around 0.66 dividends gained. Or put differently, the drop over the two days has been higher than the actual dividend. In this case, having bought the stock on the ex-dividend date + 1 would have led to a gain of an almost 2/3 additional dividend per share.

What's more, while it is good to know what the best strategy is with CIBC around ex-dividend dates, we also need to shed light on the size of the opportunity by looking at the total discount/premium in dividends across several ex-dividend dates and across many years.

In fact, disregarding commissions and taxes, investors could have gained additional dividends in 9 out of the last 11 years by forfeiting the dividend and buying the stock post its ex-dividend date.

CIBC - Dividends Gained/Lost (Designed by author)

Further, on an accumulated basis, the hypothetical investor that had purchased the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce on or after each ex-dividend date over the last 11 years could have earned an additional 13.14 in accumulated dividends.

To better visualize these results, I created a tree-map sized by the "discount/premium in dividends" metric, which shows when the best opportunities have occurred and when investors have missed out on dividends by waiting too long for the stock price to drop following the ex-dividend date.

CIBC - Dividend Tree Map (Designed by author)

Again, the reading example helps understand what exactly is shown here.

CIBC - Dividend Tree Map Reading Example (Designed by author)

I believe that this is a very powerful way of looking at the pricing action around ex-dividend dates for stocks.

Going forward, I plan to extend this analysis to all of Canada's Big 5 banks to see if similar patterns emerge.

To keep track of upcoming ex-dividend dates, I use the Dividend Calendar Tool (make sure to follow instructions here). This handy dividend calendar view allows me to view the respective next ex-dividend dates. Here is a sample screenshot of how this looks like (showing expected dividend payments in January 2023 for my portfolio):

My Dividend Calendar (Designed by author)

Investor takeaway

To summarize, dividend investors looking for quick income from their investments without selling anything may consider screening the market for ex-dividend dates and timing their purchases accordingly. However, in the case of CIBC, it may be more beneficial to buy the stock on or after the ex-dividend date rather than before. Historical data suggests that this strategy has produced superior returns.

Although, as so often, results are subject to one's own individual interpretation. While solely relying on the stock price to decrease following the ex-dividend date may have been the best decision for CIBC in the cases covered in this article, other factors should also be considered before making any investment decisions.

Naturally, the "buy" or "not buy" decision should depend on far more factors than just the ex-dividend date, but it is one variable to consider when trying to optimize your income.

Except for the last two years, the data is convincing as the results are significantly tilted in favor of foregoing the ex-dividend date.

What do you think about Canadian Imperial Bank? Are you timing purchases in line with ex-dividend dates or not care at all about this?