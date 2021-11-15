Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Seeking Alpha

Most people’s goal for investing is to make money. With a slew of passive investment products and services on the markets, using quantitative principles to pick S&P 500 stocks versus indexed S&P 500 investment vehicles can offer stocks with better investment fundamentals, solid valuation frameworks, and stronger growth characteristics. The S&P 500 favorite stocks generally elect the top five biggest names based on market capitalization, which are also tech-concentrated. But my S&P 500 picks highlight how quant-inspired investing can deliver greater diversification and better performance results.

Ending 2022, the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) was down nearly 20%. Although technology has offered some investors excellent upside over the last decade, the sector lost trillions last year. In anticipation of a slowdown in 2023, the S&P 500 tech behemoths are making cuts. JR Research writes,

“The fate of the SPY lies in the balance, as the magnitude and outcome of its impending pullback will be telling…CPI figures were above expectations, with the headline and core numbers coming in higher than anticipated. Dread looms among market strategists as an increasingly hawkish Fed could propel rates well beyond 5%, potentially triggering a severe recession. Investors betting on a broad market rebound need the Fed to cooperate and not excessively tighten their policies, especially as forward-looking indicators appear constructive.”

SPY - SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF Holdings (as of 2/15/23)

SPY - SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF Holdings (as of 2/15/23) (SA Premium)

Poor valuations and lackluster earnings revisions surround the S&P 500’s top five market cap stocks: Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG), and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B). Four of these stocks are mega-tech; even Berkshire’s most significant position is Apple. These stocks' investment characteristics pale compared to my Top 5 Quant recommendations from the S&P 500. With the SPY ending 2022 down nearly 20% due to the big five’s fall, investors should consider S&P 500 stocks that have delivered impressive returns despite market volatility.

I’ve selected five stocks in the S&P 500 using powerful computer processing. Boasting better overall growth, value, long-term momentum, and dividends, my strong buy S&P 500 quant picks are outperforming the Mega-Cap S&P 500 stocks year-to-date. Additionally, our Top 10 Picks in 2022 outperformed these stocks last year, and our Top 10 Picks in 2023, up a whopping 16.93% year-to-date, outperforming the five Mega-Cap S&P 500 stocks this year.

Seeking Alpha’s Quant methodology offers investors a tool to potentially outperform benchmarks indexes like the S&P 500. You can never earn alpha if invested in a benchmark fund because the key to obtaining alpha is outperforming the benchmark.

Regardless of your investment objective, from a purely fundamental perspective, the benefits of finding stocks without overstretched valuations and solid collective fundamentals can minimize some volatility. Additionally, investors are granted the ability to buy low and sell high, capitalizing on inexpensive price-to-earnings ratio, price-to-book, yield, and other metrics.

Quant-based picks can offer better value and growth than the S&P 500 Index

Considered the index investment that attempts to capture the best growth and value, the S&P 500 focuses on the largest companies and is used as the best representation of the entire U.S. stock market and businesses. Using Morningstar data, I determined that SPY invested 41% in growth stocks, 21% in value, and 37% in core.

SPY Exposure to Value, Growth, and Core Investments

SPY Exposure to Value, Growth, and Core Investments (Excel Spreadsheet using Morningstar Data)

S&P 500 weight is essential because, as we see above, heavier weighting can mean more or less risk. We already know immense concentration risk exists in the top five market cap stocks weighted by the S&P 500. We now also know there is style risk. As we’ve seen with growth stocks in 2022, they do not always represent the best companies in a given year. In fact, value stocks outperformed growth in 2022, which I highlighted in a recent article titled 5 Top-Rated Value Stocks for 2023. Year-to-date, my 5 Top-Rated Value Stocks for 2023 are up 19.47% compared to the S&P 500, up 8%. I highlighted that value stocks substantially outperformed growth, showcased by last year’s iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) performance, -10% compared to the iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF), -30%.

IWD - iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF vs. IWF - iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

IWD - iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF vs. IWF - iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (SA Premium)

From a purely fundamental perspective, value investing defines the premise of buying low and selling high, capitalizing on inexpensive price-to-earnings ratio, price-to-book, yield, and other metrics. As shown in the table below, there can be benefits to value investing in the short and long term, as highlighted by the one-year and three-year performance.

Across All Market Caps, 2022 Favored Value

Across All Market Caps, 2022 Favored Value (SA Premium)

Because the S&P 500 is more heavily weighted in growth, investors may miss out on better value plays that act like growth stocks and possess more room for upside. Additionally, with the S&P 500 focusing on the largest U.S. companies within the U.S., one may generate solid returns yet is limiting potential returns from smaller- and mid-sized companies. This is why quant matters.

What Stocks Should I Buy?

I believe it all comes down to good fundamentals. Quant scores separate stocks with strong metrics from stocks with weak metrics. Quant considers metrics and weightings to derive an ultimate grade that delivers a buy or sell rating. Particularly during periods of economic contraction and instability, stocks with stronger fundamentals and a proven track record of consistent and stable profitability tend to weather storms better than companies with lower-rated, poor fundamentals. Despite each of the S&P 500’s top market-cap stocks possessing strong profitability, which serves as a cushion during periods of volatility, their other fundamentals are weak.

Except for Google, my only mega-tech strong buy, the top 5 market cap stocks in the S&P 500 are overvalued and possess lackluster metrics.

Top 5 Market Cap Stocks in the S&P 500

Top 5 Market Cap Stocks in the S&P 500 (SA Premium)

Because red-hot inflation is creating headwinds for growth stocks, with 41% of the S&P 500 exposed to growth, as investors navigate uncertainty in 2023, targeting value stocks with strong fundamentals plus solid growth potential offers an excellent opportunity to diversify a portfolio. Seeking Alpha’s Top Value screen can instantly display a daily updated list of value recommendations that also offer growth characteristics measured by their revenue, cash flow, and earnings. Compared to S&P 500 ETFs that provide a passive approach to investing, our quant tools allow you to manage your asset allocation actively.

5 S&P 500 Quant Picks vs. SPY

Despite SPY’s uptrend of +8% that garnered tailwinds from solid economic data, my five strong buy quant-rated stocks significantly outperform the ETF. Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:MPC), United Rentals (NYSE:URI), Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO), Caterpillar (CAT), and Lowe’s (LOW) all have solid fundamentals and offer potential upside.

SPY - SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF vs. 5 SA Quant Picks (MPC, URI, VLO, CAT, LOW)

SPY -SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF vs. 5 SA Quant Picks (MPC, URI, VLO, CAT, LOW) (SA Premium)

With the Fed maintaining its plight to bring down inflation by remaining hawkish, the 2023 backdrop could favor my stock picks. CPI rose 5.6% Y/Y, with the largest increase from shelter. Retail figures highlighted that consumer spending is on the rebound, +3% M/M increase from December, and an indication, according to Crossmark Global Investments chief market strategist Victoria Fernandez,

"If you want to crush demand in order to bring inflation down, then these positive numbers that normally we would be celebrating are telling us the Fed and other central banks...are going to continue to go stronger…a little bit north of five percent."

A focus on discounted stocks and those quant-rated strong buys tends to be less susceptible to rising interest rates. As such, I’ve selected five quant stocks to consider for a portfolio that have outperformed the S&P 500 top five market cap stocks. Let’s dive into each.

1. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)

Market Capitalization: $57.44B

Quant Rating: Strong Buy

Quant Sector Ranking (as of 2/17): 8 out of 245

Quant Industry Ranking (as of 2/17): 1 out of 23

Together with its subsidiaries, top-ranking oil and gas refining giant Marathon Petroleum Corporation has taken advantage of the surge in fuel prices, increased production, and positioned itself to benefit from its strong refining market. With bullish momentum and consecutive top-and-bottom-line earnings beats, Marathon is targeting a drop in capital spending to $1.3B, benefits from tight supplies and surging demand, and its refining margins have soared.

After raising its dividend by 30% in November, shareholders ought to be happy with the results. The latest Q4 earnings resulted in a net income that quadrupled to $3.3B, or $7.09/share. EPS of $6.65 beat by $1.02, and revenue of $40.09B beat by nearly 13% Y/Y. Factor in the company’s discounted valuation with a forward P/E of 6.53x, a -21.48% difference, and a trailing PEG -93.22% difference to the sector, and this stock indicates more upside potential.

2. Valero Energy (VLO)

Market Capitalization: $51.65B

Quant Rating: Strong Buy

Quant Sector Ranking (as of 2/17): 11 out of 245

Quant Industry Ranking (as of 2/17): 2 out of 23

Another energy company capitalizing on tight supplies around the globe, supply chain disruptions, and offering dividend payments is Valero Energy Corporation. Valero has been focusing on improving its margins by delivering cheap heavy crude. Also, in the oil and gas refining business, Valero recently increased its dividend by 4% and paid a consecutive dividend for 24 years.

Tremendous growth and excellent profitability offered up a Q4 EPS of $8.45 that beat by $1.20. Focus on a $442M debt reduction through open market repurchases, “We returned $2.2 billion to our stockholders in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $6.1 billion in the year, resulting in a 2022 payout ratio of 45% of adjusted net cash provided by operating activities through dividends and stock buybacks,” said Homer Bhullar, Valero VP of Investor Relations. The geopolitical environment is benefitting Valero, strengthening its already attractive balance sheet. Offering a discounted valuation with a forward P/E of 5.99x versus the sector median of 8.32x and a forward PEG of nearly an 80% discount to its peers, this undervalued stock is a great opportunity to fuel a portfolio, along with my next pick, United Rentals.

3. United Rentals (URI)

Market Capitalization: $32.05B

Quant Rating: Strong Buy

Quant Sector Ranking (as of 2/17): 5 out of 635

Quant Industry Ranking (as of 2/17): 1 out of 43

The largest equipment company in the world, offering 4,300 classes of equipment with growth and sales up 20% year-over-year despite a slowdown in the economy, United Rentals, Inc. is a favorite. Not only has URI’s strong performance resulted in 20 analyst upward revisions over the past 90 days, its tremendous free cash flow, A+ margins that trade at more than a 40% discount to the sector has enabled URI to expand its fleet and focus on M&A.

With a diverse product offering and bullish momentum, URI has soared +42% over the last year while continuing to trade at a discount. Its B- valuation grade highlights a forward PEG of more than a 60% discount to its sector peers and a forward P/E of 11.85x versus the sector 19.58x, a -39% difference to the sector. Set to benefit from the $1.2T Infrastructure Act, this company is good for helping rebuild roads and bridges and building a portfolio, just like my next pick.

Market Capitalization: $129.41B

Quant Rating: Strong Buy

Quant Sector Ranking (as of 2/17): 10 out of 543

Quant Industry Ranking (as of 2/17): 1 out of 7

Despite the Consumer Discretionary sector being one of the worst performing sectors last year (XLY -19%), home improvement retailer Lowe’s was a benefactor of surging home prices and lumber during and post-pandemic. And although lumber has experienced wild swings in price, I wrote in an article titled The Buy Amid the Storm: Lumber and Housing, “companies are still capitalizing on pricing competition, limited inventory, and demand in real estate.” Although there has been some flattening, home prices have remained elevated, and homebuilder confidence is again increasing. In a statement, Jerry Konter, the Chairman of the National Association of Home Builders, said,

“It appears the low point for builder sentiment in this cycle was registered in December, even as many builders continue to use a variety of incentives, including price reductions, to bolster sales,” said NAHB Chairman Jerry Konter. “The rise in builder sentiment also means that cycle lows for permits and starts are likely near, and a rebound for home building could be underway later in 2023.”

Lowe’s has delivered solid earnings and tremendous cash to support its dividend aristocrat status. Having paid a dividend for more than 50 years to shareholders, consider this stock for a portfolio. Although Lowe’s valuation is stretched, showcasing a D+ overall grade and forward P/E of nearly a 25% premium, the company is still on an uptrend with a potential turnaround in home builder confidence serving as a tailwind.

5. Caterpillar (CAT)

Market Capitalization: $127.29B

Quant Rating: Strong Buy

Quant Sector Ranking (as of 2/17): 18 out of 635

Quant Industry Ranking (as of 2/17): 2 out of 43

My final pick is the well-known construction machinery and heavy truck company Caterpillar Inc. Despite its premium valuation, which includes forward EV/Sales at 38% and forward P/E ratio at nearly a 20% difference to the sector, its forward PEG is discounted, showing a B+ grade trading nearly -36% below its peers.

Caterpillar is a top industrial with a quant strong buy rating. The demand for trucks and heavy equipment is high, especially as homebuilder confidence, freight demand, and truck demand increase. Ranked as a Best Industrial Stock for a portfolio, CAT is also slated to benefit from the passage of the $1.2T Infrastructure Bill. Not only has Caterpillar's pricing power allowed it to maintain strong financials and offset the high fuel cost, but CAT has also remained extremely profitable with a $7.77B cash hoard that’s allowed it to continue paying its dividend. With a modest forward dividend yield of 1.95%, its 33-year track record is helping shareholders fend off some of this inflation eating into portfolios. Consider this stock for a portfolio.

My 5 Quant Picks Have Solid Grades Across All Metrics

Quant Factor Grades for 5 S&P 500 Quant Picks (SA Premium)

Although Caterpillar's and Lowe’s valuation grades come at a bit of a premium, all other metrics are strong and exhibit impressive grades. Compared to the overstretched valuations below of the S&P 500 top five, four of the five possess negative year-over-year EBITDA growth grades and multiple EPS downward revisions, indicating Wall Street has overwhelmingly lowered its earnings estimates.

Top 5 S&P 500 Growth Stocks Exhibit Poor Grades On Value

Quant Factor Grades for Top 5 S&P 500 Mega-caps (SA Premium)

Each table shows how the grades for my quant picks stack up against the large-cap growth stocks dominating the S&P 500 and markets. Conventional valuation metrics for each of the S&P 500 stocks are incredibly high for their sector. Apple’s forward P/E comes at a 23% premium compared to its sector peers, whereas MSFT is at a 40% premium and Amazon a whopping 348% premium for the same metrics. What’s most striking about each behemoth from the S&P 500 is that their profitability appears to be in tremendous shape, yet their EPS revisions are falling.

The Top 5 S&P 500 Market Cap Stocks All Have Significant Downward Revisions

The Top 5 S&P 500 Market Cap Stocks All Have Significant Downward Revisions (SA Premium)

Where Earnings Per Share (EPS) is a sign that a company is profitable and figures relate the stock price to actual earnings and potential to pay dividends, my five quant-rated picks have significantly more upwards EPS revisions than down.

My Top 5 Quant-Rated Stocks Have Significant Upward Revisions

My Top 5 Quant-Rated Stocks Have Significant Upward Revisions (SA Premium)

In the current environment where not only are companies operating at financial risk and losses, the U.S. Fed is operating at a loss. Using Federal Reserve data, Lyn Alden writes:

“From January 2011 until September 2022, the Federal Reserve paid approximately $1 trillion in cumulative remittances to the U.S. Treasury, which was a nice revenue source for the government. Now, those payments aren’t flowing anymore. In a few months, the Federal Reserve will have lost enough money from this negative net interest income that it will have negative tangible equity. In other words, its financial liabilities will exceed its financial assets.”

As fear of recession leaves its market and companies work to grow and remain profitable, consider diversifying into stocks that are strong collectively on multiple fronts, from valuation, growth, profitability, momentum, and EPS, in helping reduce risk while actively managing your portfolio.

Take the fear out of investing: Consider top quant stocks versus mega-cap stocks

The S&P 500’s biggest names, which include mega-tech, possess overstretched valuations and were crushed last year amid market volatility. Contrary to history, growth stocks were also outperformed by value stocks in 2022, and speculation as to whether investors should consider growth or value investing in 2023 remains to be seen. But one thing is for sure. An uncertain economic environment and earnings miss for some of the globe’s biggest names in investing indicate that it may be time to take a more active approach to your portfolio. Through ‘Quantamental’ analysis, Seeking Alpha’s strong-buy quant-rated stocks like MPC, URI, VLO, CAT, and LOW have outperformed the broader SPY. Stocks that are strong collectively based on value, growth, and profitability and offer more significant margins and solid earnings track records may have tailwinds in 2023.

The Quant System identified these relatively low-cost S&P 500 stocks that showcase potential growth and excellent analyst upward revisions. Whatever your investing preference, my goal is to help you identify stocks with solid fundamentals, and the stocks featured here may help to diversify your portfolio. Otherwise, we have dozens of other S&P 500 stocks or Mid/Small Cap stocks ranked by Top Stocks by Quant for you.