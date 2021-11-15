My Top 5 Stocks To Own In The S&P 500

Summary

  • Not all portfolios need big-name S&P 500 stocks or passive index products for upside. Seeking Alpha’s quant strategy frequently delivers stock recommendations with much stronger investment fundamentals.
  • Outperforming the top 5 market cap stocks in the S&P 500, SA’s quant-inspired picks highlight how stocks selected based on strong financial factors can maximize diversification and minimize concentration risk.
  • Four of the S&P 500’s top five stocks (nearly 20% weighting) are mega-tech companies. In 2022, tech took a beating, with the Nasdaq -33.89% and S&P 500 -19.95%.
  • The top 5 S&P 500 behemoths have earnings misses and downward analyst revisions. These trends validate investors’ concern for slower revenue growth and weakening profitability, impacts of an uncertain economic outlook.
  • SA’s quant picks are fundamentally strong. In addition to solid profitability, my quant picks from the S&P 500 are based on collective metrics like value, growth, momentum, and upward EPS revisions.

Seeking Alpha

Most people’s goal for investing is to make money. With a slew of passive investment products and services on the markets, using quantitative principles to pick S&P 500 stocks versus indexed S&P 500 investment vehicles

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

