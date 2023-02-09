ake1150sb/iStock via Getty Images

As a result of dropped crude oil and natural gas prices, ET's commodity price realizations in 2023 are expected to be lower than in 2022. However, for the sake of the company's recent developments and increasing capital expenditures, ET's production and processing volumes will increase. Energy Transfer's acquisition impact and higher volumes caused stronger distribution cash and adjusted EBITDA in recent quarter. Based on the energy market outlook and financial structure, ET is still a Buy.

Crude oil and natural gas prices have decreased significantly and based on the current market conditions, are expected to remain relatively stable in the following months. Thus, I expect Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) commodity price realizations to decrease in the subsequent quarters. On the other hand, due to the company's recent developments and its increasing capital expenditures, the company's production, gathering, and processing volumes will increase. A great portion of Energy Transfer's revenue is linked to its operations in the Permian Basin and ET's recent developments will increase the company's upstream and midstream operations in the Permian Basin. According to EIA's drilling productivity report, oil and gas production in the Permian region jumped in the past few years. Oil production in the Permian region is expected to increase from 5652 thousand barrels per day in February 2022 to 5682 thousand barrels per day in March 2022. Also, natural gas production in the Permian Basin is expected to increase by 97 million cubic feet per day in March 2023. Thus, the negative effect of lower energy prices on the company's adjusted EBITDA can be offset by the positive effect of higher volumes. In 2022, ET reported an adjusted EBITDA of $13.1 billion. The company projects its 2023 adjusted EBITDA to be between $12.9 to $13.3 billion. The stock is a buy.

Quarterly result

Based on Energy Transfer's fourth quarter results and 2023 outlook, the company's volumes across all core segments improved and thus affected the financial results. The company's adjusted EBITDA increased from $2.81 billion in 4Q 2022 to $3.44 billion in 4Q 2022. Also, compared with 3Q 2022 of $3.09 billion, its adjusted EBITDA improved by 11% in 4Q 2022. Moreover, its net income in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $1.15 billion, which shows a 15% increase compared with its amount of about $1 billion in the third quarter of 2022. Also, it is worth mentioning that the company's distributable cash flow of $1.91 billion improved by 19% year over year versus $1.6 billion at the same time in 2021.

Notwithstanding decreasing energy prices, the company announced an encouraging outlook for 2023. This is because the company's volume will increase considerably in 2023, which will maintain its financial structure healthy. In minutiae, Energy Transfer's expected capital expenditure will be between $725-775 million, which mostly will be spent on projects that will contribute to cash flow until the end of 2023.

The market outlooks

Due to the global recession, high-interest rates, high inflation rates, and hotter-than-normal winter, oil prices decreased in the past few months (see Figure 1). According to EIA's short-term energy outlook, WTI oil prices decreased from $93.07 per barrel in 3Q 2022 to $82.69 per barrel in 4Q 2022. EIA expects WTI crude oil price to be $79.73 per barrel in 1Q 2023. It is worth noting that WTI crude oil prices are still higher than the 5-year and 10-year averages. As a result of the sudden reopening of China, oil prices can be supported by the increasing demand for oil from China. According to EIA, the reversal of restrictions in China will contribute to an oil demand increase of 0.7 million b/d in 2023 and 0.4 million b/d in 2024.

Furthermore, global oil production is expected to be higher than oil demand in 1H 2023. Due to inflationary pressures, I don't expect the oil demand of OECD countries to increase in the following quarters. Thus, the global inventory level of crude oil in the first quarter of 2023 is expected to be higher than in 3Q 2022; however lower than in 4Q 2022 (see Figure 2). Based on the current oil market demand outlook and current oil production outlook, crude oil prices can remain between $70 to $80 per barrel in the following months.

Figure 1 - WTI oil price

Figure 2 - Brent crude oil prices and global inventory changes

Figure 3 shows that Henry Hub's natural gas prices dropped in the past few months. Natural gas prices in the United States are now about equal to their levels in September 2020, and significantly lower than their 5-year average. According to EIA, Henry Hub's natural gas prices are expected to average $3.40 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) in 2023, down 50% compared to last 2022 and down 30% compared to EIA's previous forecast. The main driver behind the drop in natural gas prices in the United States in the past few months are warmer-than-normal temperatures and increasing production. However, it is important to know that Freeport LNG is expected to restart operations in March. Also, U.S. natural gas consumption increased from 80.79 bcf/d in 3Q 2022 to 92.96 bcf/d in 4Q 2022, and it is expected to increase further to 100.88 bcf/d in 1Q 2023. Thus, I don't expect Henry Hub's natural gas prices to decrease further in the following months.

To summarize, ET's commodity realized prices in the following quarters are not expected to be as high as the previous quarters. However, due to the company's increasing capital expenditures and its recent developments, I expect ET's production, gathering, and processing volumes to continue increasing.

Figure 3 - U.S. natural gas prices

ET's capital structure

After a jump in the first quarter of 2022 to $1111 million from $336 million at the end of 2021, Energy Transfer's cash balance decreased back in each quarter and finally sat at $257 million in 4Q 2022. The company's total debt amount was almost constant during the preceding year, which was $49107 million in the last quarter. ET's debt level declined by 2% year over year compared with $50566 million at the same time in 2021. As a result, a slight decrease in both cash generation and debt level led to a tiny increase in net debt in 4Q 2022. In minutiae, ET's net debt decreased by 2% year over year versus its amount of $50230 million at the end of 2021. Furthermore, Energy Transfer's equity level of $41152 million was almost constant in 4Q 2022 compared with previous quarters. It is worth noting that Energy Transfer's capital expenditure increased by around 25% to $888 million in 4Q 2022 versus its previous amount of $710 million in the third quarter of 2022. Ultimately, albeit ET's cash balance and equity level were beneath the debt level, I consider ET's capital structure healthy as it may improve its condition by increasing midstream volumes in 2023 (see Figure 4).

Figure 4 - ET's capital structure (in millions)

Summary

In terms of the market condition, oil and natural gas prices will remain low, however, for the sake of the increasing production levels and volumes, Energy Transfer's financial results is expected to be more encouraging in the first quarter of 2023. Also, in terms of financial health and capital structure, ET will be capable of covering its financial obligations in the upcoming quarters. As a result, the stock is a buy.