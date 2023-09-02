porcorex

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Wallace Weitz’s 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Weitz’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 2/9/2023. Please visit our Tracking Wallace Weitz’s Weitz Investment Management Portfolio article for an idea on his investment philosophy and our last update for the fund’s moves during Q3 2022.

This quarter, Weitz’s 13F portfolio value increased ~4% from $1.70B to $1.76B. The number of holdings remained steady at 58. The top three positions are at ~17% while the top five holdings are at ~26% of the 13F assets. The largest stake is Berkshire Hathaway at 6.66% of the portfolio.

Weitz Investment Management’s equity funds are Weitz Partners Value Fund (MUTF:WPVLX), Weitz Value Fund (MUTF:WVALX), Weitz Partners III Opportunity Fund (MUTF:WPOIX), and Weitz Funds Hickory Fund (MUTF:WEHIX). The flagship Weitz Partners Value Fund (1983 inception) is currently behind the S&P 500 index since inception: 9.94% annualized return compared to 10.28% for the S&P 500 index. The current cash allocation is just ~2%: this is far below the ~18% average cash over the last decade.

Stake Increases:

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL): GOOG was a minutely small position first purchased in 2008. It is now the second-largest position at 5.74% of the portfolio. The stake was built in 2010 and 2011 at a cost-basis of ~$13 per share. Recent activity follows: Q3 2020 saw a ~25% selling at prices between ~$71 and ~$86. The stock currently trades at ~$92. This quarter saw a marginal increase.

Meta Platforms (META): The 3.36% META position was purchased in Q1 2018 at prices between $152 and $193 and increased by ~175% next quarter at prices between $155 and $202. There was another ~35% increase in Q3 2018 at prices between $160 and $218 and that was followed with a ~22% increase next quarter at prices between $124 and $162. The five quarters through Q3 2020 had seen a ~40% reduction at prices between $146 and $304. There was a ~30% stake increase in Q1 2022 at prices between ~$187 and ~$346. That was followed with a ~17% increase this quarter at prices between ~$89 and ~$140. The stock is now at ~$172.

CarMax, Inc. (KMX): The 2.90% KMX position was purchased at a cost-basis below $60 per share in Q1 2018 and increased by ~45% next quarter at prices between $59 and $80. The three quarters thru Q1 2019 saw a ~90% increase at prices between $57 and $81 while the next three quarters saw a ~40% selling at prices between $69 and $100. Q1 2022 saw a ~25% stake increase at prices between ~$97 and ~$127. This quarter also saw a ~6% increase. The stock currently trades at $68.59.

Gartner, Inc. (IT): The IT stake was purchased in Q1 2022 at prices between ~$258 and ~$323. Last quarter saw the position sold down to a minutely small stake at prices between ~$236 and ~$316. This quarter saw the stake rebuilt to a 2.67% of the portfolio stake at prices between ~$277 and ~$356. The stock currently trades at ~$338.

First Republic Bank (FRC), Guidewire Software (GWRE), Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Oracle Corporation (ORCL), and Salesforce, Inc. (CRM): These small (less than ~2% of the portfolio each) stakes were increased this quarter.

Stake Decreases:

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B): Berkshire Hathaway is a very long-term stake and the largest holding in the portfolio at 6.66%. Recent activity follows: Q1 2021 saw a ~60% selling at prices between ~$228 and ~$266. Last four quarters saw another ~25% reduction at prices between ~$264 and ~$360. The stock currently trades at ~$303.

Note: Wallace Weitz is known to have owned Berkshire Hathaway stock (Class A equivalent shares) continuously since 1976 riding it from around $35 per share to the current price of ~$458,495. The Berkshire Hathaway A shares were sold in Q2 2021 while keeping the B shares.

CoStar Group (CSGP): CSGP is a large (top three) 4.84% of the portfolio position purchased in Q1 2020 at prices between ~$52 and ~$74. There was a ~23% stake increase Q2 2020 at prices between ~$53 and ~$73. That was followed with a ~20% stake increase in Q4 2021 at prices between ~$75 and ~$100. Next quarter also saw a ~28% stake increase at prices between ~$53 and ~$79. Last two quarters have seen a ~25% stake reduction at prices between ~$58 and ~$84. The stock currently trades at ~$76.

Note: The prices quoted above are adjusted for the 10-for-1 stock split last June.

Visa Inc. (V): V was a minutely small stake as of Q3 2016. It is now a large (top five) 4.54% position. The bulk of the buying happened in Q4 2016 at prices between $75 and $83.50. The two years thru Q2 2020 had seen a 45% reduction at prices between $124 and $210. The stock is now at ~$221. There was a ~7% trimming this quarter.

Mastercard Inc. (MA): MA is a 4.42% stake established in Q4 2014 at prices between $70 and $89. Q3 2015 & Q1 2016 saw a stake doubling at prices between $80 and $98. The stock has seen selling since 2017. Recent activity follows: 2018 saw a one-third reduction at prices between $152 and $223. That was followed with a ~35% selling in 2019 at prices between $190 and $290. The three quarters through Q3 2020 had also seen another ~20% reduction at prices between ~$203 and ~$366. The stock currently trades at ~$356. There was a ~4% trimming this quarter.

Liberty Sirius (LSXMA) (LSXMK): The large 4.28% of the portfolio stake in Liberty Sirius stock came about as a result of Liberty Media’s recapitalization into three tracking stocks in April 2017. The stock started trading at ~$35 and currently goes for $33.26. Last several quarters have seen trimming.

Liberty Broadband (LBRDK): LBRDK is a large ~4% of the 13F portfolio stake established in Q4 2014 as a result of the spinoff of Liberty Broadband from Liberty Media. Liberty Media shareholders received one share of LBRDA for every four shares of Liberty Media held. In Q1 2015, there was a ~60% increase at prices between $44.50 and $56.50. The position has seen selling since 2018. The year saw a combined ~14% selling at prices between $69 and $97 and that was followed with a ~40% reduction in 2019 at prices between $75 and $125. Q1 to Q3 2020 had seen another ~45% selling at prices between ~$91 and $145. There was a ~23% increase over the four quarters through Q2 2022 at prices between ~$74 and ~$176. The stock currently trades at $88.57. Last two quarters have seen only minor adjustments.

Danaher Corp (DHR): The 3.62% DHR stake saw a ~60% stake increase in Q2 2022 at prices between ~$237 and ~$300. The stock is now at ~$251. There was a minor ~3% trimming this quarter.

Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH): LH is a 3.52% long-term stake. The bulk of the position was built in the 2008-2010 timeframe at lower prices. The three years through Q1 2022 had seen a ~60% selling at prices between ~$107 and ~$314. The stock currently trades at ~$247. There was a minor ~4% trimming over the last two quarters.

Charles Schwab (SCHW): SCHW is a 3.43% portfolio stake established in H2 2018 at prices between $38 and $54. H1 2021 had seen a ~20% reduction at prices between $51.50 and $76. That was followed with a ~40% selling in Q1 2022 at prices between ~$76 and ~$96. The stock currently trades at ~$80. There was a minor ~3% trimming this quarter.

Vulcan Materials (VMC): The bulk of the 3.31% VMC position was established in H2 2018 at prices between $88 and $130. There was a roughly one-third stake increase in Q1 2020 at prices between ~$77 and ~$148. Q4 2021 saw a ~20% reduction at prices between ~$169 and ~$211. The stock is now at ~$181. There was a minor ~3% trimming this quarter.

Markel Corp (MKL): The 2.79% Markel stake was built in H1 2019 at prices between $958 and $1090. Q4 2019 saw a ~140% stake increase at prices between $1100 and $1200. The two quarters through Q2 2022 saw a ~30% reduction at prices between ~$1187 and ~$1504. The stock currently trades at ~$1337. This quarter also saw a ~5% reduction.

Roper Technologies (ROP): ROP is a 2.26% of the portfolio position purchased in Q2 2021 at prices between ~$403 and ~$470. Last four quarters saw a ~75% stake increase at prices between ~$360 and ~$500. The stock currently trades at ~$423. There was a ~14% trimming this quarter.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK): Liberty Global is a long-term holding that has been in the portfolio for more than a decade. It is currently at 1.88% of the portfolio. 2017 had seen a ~12% trimming and that was followed with a ~16% reduction next year at prices between $20 and $37. The five quarters thru Q1 2020 had seen another ~12% trimming. That was followed with a ~42% selling next quarter at prices between $14.84 and $23.35. The stock is now at ~$21. Last two quarters have seen a ~15% trimming.

Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA), Analog Devices (ADI), Black Knight (BKI), CoreCard Corp (CCRD) previously Intelligent Systems Corporation, IDEX Corp (IEX), LKQ Corporation (LKQ), Liberty Latin America (LILAK), Linde plc (LIN), MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX), Martin Marietta Materials (MLM), Perimeter Solutions, SA (PRM), Texas Instruments (TXN), and Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO): These small (less than ~2.25% of the portfolio each) stakes were reduced during the quarter.

Note: Weitz Investment Management has a ~6.9% ownership interest in CoreCard Corp.

Kept Steady:

Fidelity National Information Services (FIS): FIS is a 2.60% of the portfolio stake established in Q3 2020 at prices between ~$134 and ~$156. The stake was increased by ~55% over the next two quarters at prices between ~$124 and ~$151. That was followed with a ~40% stake increase in Q4 2021 at prices between ~$102 and ~$125. Next three quarters also saw a ~15% stake increase. The stock currently trades at $67.11.

AON plc (AON): AON is a 2.52% long-term stake from 2010 established in the high-30s price-range. The five quarters thru Q4 2017 had seen a two-thirds reduction at prices between $107 and $146. There was another one-third selling over the two quarters thru Q1 2019 at prices between $137 and $173. The four quarters through Q1 2021 had seen a ~80% stake increase at prices between ~$154 and ~$234. The three quarters through Q1 2022 had seen a ~63% selling at prices between ~$227 and ~$334. It now trades at ~$305. Q2 2022 also saw a ~6% trimming.

Amazon.com (AMZN): AMZN position saw a ~70% stake increase in Q4 2018 at prices between ~$69 and ~$95. 2019 had seen another ~40% increase at prices between ~$80 and ~$100. The two quarters through Q3 2020 had seen a one-third selling at prices between ~$95 and ~$177. The two quarters through Q2 2022 saw a ~38% stake increase at prices between ~$102 and ~$169. The stock currently trades at $94.58, and the stake is at 1.90% of the portfolio.

Adobe Inc. (ADBE): ADBE is a 1.24% of the portfolio position purchased in Q2 2022 at prices between ~$361 and ~$469 and the stock currently trades below that range at ~$347. There was a ~8% stake increase last quarter.

Accenture plc (ACN), Dun & Bradstreet (DNB), HEICO Corp. (HEI), and S&P Global (SPGI): These small (less than ~1.50% of the portfolio each) stakes were kept steady this quarter.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Weitz’s 13F stock holdings in Q4 2022:

Wallace Weitz - Weitz Investment Management's Q4 2022 13F Report Q/Q Comparison (John Vincent (author))

Source: John Vincent. Data constructed from Weitz Investment Management's 13F filings for Q3 2022 and Q4 2022.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.