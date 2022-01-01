Inflation 101: Your Guide To Understanding Inflation

Manning & Napier profile picture
Manning & Napier
520 Followers

Summary

  • Several central banks around the world, including the Federal Reserve, target a 2% inflation rate to help ensure the economy avoids deflation.
  • Consumer Price Index measures the out-of-pocket expenditures for a specific set of goods and services from the perspective of consumers.
  • PCE accounts for substitution effects (i.e., consumers shifting consumption from one item to another as relative prices change).

Entrepreneurship Advisor School Presentation. Business Growth

AndreyPopov/iStock via Getty Images

The Fed, investors, and consumers have spent the last year navigating extraordinarily high inflation. As we all look for it to cool, there are questions on how it’s measured, what drives it, and how it can impact investment

CPI vs. PCE

Source: FactSet. (01/1993 - 12/2022).

Sticky vs. Flexible CPI

Source: FactSet. (01/1993 - 12/2022).

Unemployment Rate vs. Job Openings

Source: FactSet. (01/1993 - 12/2022).

This article was written by

Manning & Napier profile picture
Manning & Napier
520 Followers
Manning & Napier (NYSE: MN) provides a broad range of investment solutions through separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds, as well as a variety of consultative services that complement our investment process. Founded in 1970, we offer equity and fixed income portfolios as well as a range of blended asset portfolios, such as life cycle funds, that use a mix of stocks and bonds. We serve a diversified client base of high-net-worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, Taft-Hartley plans, endowments and foundations. For many of these clients, our relationship goes beyond investment management and includes customized solutions that address key issues and solve client-specific problems.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.