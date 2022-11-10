Bet_Noire

Introduction to the Disposable Income Formula:

In the beginning of 2022, when many common investors were getting enticed into stocks and bonds by “Cash is Trash” slogan, I wrote in my annual Seeking Alpha article that S&P 500 will crash by 25% by the end of 2022. This was 14 years after I wrote my first article predicting S&P 500 in 2009.

Observing that United States economy is driven by consumer demand and consumer demand is based on disposable income, I had started predicting end of the year S&P500 numbers on Seeking Alpha in 2009. Disposable income is the amount of money left from wages after spending on basic necessities like food, housing and fuel. I utilized machine learning to create a formula to predict the stock market and the formula was made public in 2014 (Is There A Formula To Predict The Dow, S&P For 2014? | Seeking Alpha). The main factors utilized for the formula were wage growth, inflation, interest rates, gas prices and home prices.

Here is my analysis for the same factors for 2023:

Inflation:

I think most people including Mr. Powell might be as surprised as I was to know that many government programs are still quietly distributing covid stimulus money in 2023 (reference: More rental assistance is coming for New Jersey households struggling during the pandemic (inquirer.com)). As an example, some people are getting their whole 2023 rents being paid by covid housing assistance programs (Department of Human Services | COVID-19 Housing Assistance Program Application (nj.gov)).

There are three main factors leading to the continuous rise in inflation so far: Higher wages due to historic low unemployment numbers is one. Supply chain disruptions from China leading to higher import costs is second and the third is the de-globalization.

With covid stimulus money still floating in economy and interest rates still below inflation, Fed’s 2 percent target looks distant. For the calculations in the formula below, I would use last year's CPI number of 6.5%.

Interest Rates:

Due to record low unemployment numbers and still high inflation, the federal reserve is no rush to decrease interest rates in 2023. It will increase the Fed funds rates, but the long term interest rates may not go up as much. The 10-year Treasury has more or less stayed the same till now and the average rate should not go up by more than 1 percent in 2023 due to fears of recession due to higher interest rates.

Home Prices:

As you can see from the graph above, home prices took 11 years; i.e., in 2017, to reach their previous peak of 2006. However, in the next 5 years (2017 to 2022), prices nearly doubled. This was fueled by record low mortgage rates and low unemployment numbers.

Mortgage rates increased last year and reached their peak in October 2022. Despite falling by around 1% from October, 30-year mortgage rates today are still more than double of what we saw these during pandemic. Usually we would expect housing market to collapse with such high mortgage rates. But low unemployment, tight labor market and lack of enough good quality homes has made sure that home prices have seen a decline of only around 10% so far. Many home owners refinanced their homes at low interest rates and can rent out their properties instead of selling at lower prices. Therefore, home prices will fall in 2023, but not dramatically. I would expect prices to fall another 10 % in 2023.

Wage Growth:

Large number of people retiring in United States, an aging population and low immigration into the country helped wage growth for working people. These same factors have also increased the work pressure on the people still in their old jobs as they have to take work load of people who have left or retired. In 2022, wages grew dramatically in the middle of the year, but wage growth started declining by year end. December 2022 wages were 5.3 percent (United States Wages and Salaries Growth - January 2023 Data - 1960-2022 Historical (tradingeconomics.com) higher over December 2021. People who switched jobs could demand much higher wages due to low unemployment numbers. The highest wage growth was witnessed by people in retail and construction as these jobs could not be replaced by offshore workers like corporate and technology based jobs. In 2023, I would expect wages to grow at slightly lower pace or around 4 %.

Gas Prices:

As you can see from the chart below, gas prices have already gone up more than 10 % in 2023 before end of February. OPEC and Saudis are not very friendly with the current US administration. Additionally, Russia has started reducing its oil production that should increase gas prices further. I expect gas should grow around 30 percent or in other words, gas at pump should be around $4 soon, before the end of April. A lot depends on Ukraine war this year and gas prices could be dramatically higher, based on the circumstances of the war.

Major events for 2023:

An important event in 2023 is the threat of depopulation. Just like Japan, Europe and now China, United States could face the same issue of declining population due to its aging demographics. While massive immigration is one solution, it could also lead to other social problems that some countries in Europe have witnessed.

The second major economic event is the war in Ukraine. If the war turns nuclear, it would lead to economic, social and health issues the world has not seen for over seven decades.

Last but not the least, 2023 is the third year of President Biden. Usually, the years before the Presidential elections witness a rise in the stock market.

Formula and the S&P 500 number:

Let us plug these numbers into the Disposable Income Formula:

Factor % Estimated Change in 2023 Impact Wage Increase 3.4 4 13.6 Ten-year-increase 1 CPI-increase-prev-year -3.4 6.5 -22.1 Home Price increase -0.8 -10 8 Gas Price Increase-1st4months -0.5 30 -15 10 year incr-square-sign kept -7.4 1 -7.4 Home Price incr * Ten-year-increase -1.4 -10 14 Static Factor 20.2 Net Impact=> 11.3 Click to enlarge

So, as per the Disposable income formula, S&P500 should grow around 11% in 2023 or around 4250 by the end of 2023.