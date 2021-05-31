Nic Antaya

Supply security has become quite a hot-button issue over the past few years, as a global pandemic. The automotive industry was hit harder than most, sending the price of new cars skyrocketing and causing production delays for many of the world's top brands. General Motors (NYSE:GM) was among the companies impacted, forcing it to significantly reduce manufacturing output. This article will examine a number of recent initiatives taken by the company to mitigate this supply risk and evaluate the impact they will have on General Motors.

Recent News

It's been fairly well-documented that semiconductors were largely to blame for the automotive industry's woes over the past few years and, while many companies have started to see some relief by now, Bain & Company says the shortage could last through 2024 for some. Regardless of how long it lasts, the chip shortage sent a strong message about the importance of securing supply chains for critical components.

Furthermore, while COVID was certainly a unique situation, there is no getting around the fact that the semiconductor industry carries significant geopolitical risk. The United States is the only country outside of Asia within the top five global producers of semiconductors and its output is completely dwarfed by that of Taiwan, China, and South Korea. Taiwan and China which, combined, make up almost half of the world's semiconductor production, both present a massive geopolitical risk.

Just about two weeks ago, General Motors announced a partnership with GlobalFoundries (GFS) to secure semiconductor production in the United States. The long-term agreement will see GlobalFoundries establish dedicated production capacity for semiconductors that will be delivered to General Motors' "key chip suppliers." This agreement is also expected to help General Motors homologate its chip design, reducing the number of unique chips going into its vehicles.

But while semiconductors have been stealing mainstream headlines, the supply chain risk posed by the EV sector seems to be far more significant. I covered this topic in depth in a previous article, so check that out if you're looking for more information. But the one-sentence summary is that it seems highly improbable that supply for battery metals, particularly lithium, will be able to keep up with growth in demand.

On January 31, Lithium Americas (LAC) announced that General Motors would be investing $650 million into the company to help finance its Thacker Pass lithium mine in northern Nevada. The mine will be constructed in two phases, each of which will produce enough lithium to power up to 1 million EVs. With its $650 million investment, General Motors will have exclusive access to Phase 1 production, as well as the option to secure Phase 2 production. Each phase is expected to support production of up to 1,000,000 EVs.

While Lithium Americas doesn't expect to begin production at the Thacker Pass mine until late 2026, General Motors doesn't really need it to come any sooner. Last July, General Motors announced an offtake agreement with Livent (LTHM) that it believes will provide it with all the lithium it will need through 2025. With Thacker Pass coming online the following year, this timeline actually works rather well for General Motors' EV production plans.

While I continue to view lithium as the most critical mineral for EV manufacturers, it's worth noting how much General Motors has done to secure supply of other battery metals. This includes a long-term cobalt supply deal with Glencore, signed in April, as well as a long-term nickel supply deal with Vale (VALE) from 2026 onward.

Finally, it doesn't matter how much raw material General Motors can get its hands on if it's unable to turn it into a battery. For this, the company partnered with LG Chem and plans to invest over $7 billion on the construction of three battery facilities. The first of these facilities, in Ohio, was completed last year, though the companies are struggling to ramp production.

Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors, expects the facility to add 20% of its production capacity, reaching its full output by the end of the year. The second facility, located in Tennessee, is on track to be completed later this year, while the third facility, in Michigan, is expected to be completed in 2024. Hopefully the company can transfer some of the lessons learned in Ohio to reduce the ramping period at these other two facilities.

Benefits

The obvious benefit of securing production of critical materials and components is a stronger supply chain that's less prone to delays or extreme price volatility. But while that's great in theory, supply chains work pretty well the majority of the time. So is it really worth all the capital that General Motors seems to be pouring into this initiative?

Well, let's look at the company's supply agreement with Global Foundry. While there aren't any specifics of the agreement available to the public, it's probably fair to assume that the extent of General Motors' financial commitment is a minimum annual purchase volume. While this does present risk in the event that General Motors sees a sharp drop in demand, I feel that this is very minimal compared to the upside presented.

The chip shortage was estimated to cost the automotive industry $210 billion in lost revenue in 2021. With automotive chip demand only set to grow moving forward as cars become increasingly technologically reliant, this appears to be a very cheap way for General Motors to shore up supply for one of its critical components.

I believe a similar principle applies toward the company's planned battery manufacturing facilities, minus the minimal financial commitment part. As I've already mentioned, General Motors and LG plan to invest over $7 billion on the construction of three battery manufacturing facilities. While certainly not a small investment, the joint venture was granted $2.5 billion in low-interest loans to help finance the facilities.

These 10-year loans are at a fixed rate, likely in the realm of 2% to 3%. Capital that cheap is bound to significantly boost the returns of any project, especially when it's for such a critical component.

Furthermore, because the physical production process of lithium-ion batteries is highly automated, and the vast majority of on-site personnel need to carry impressive credentials, it's not as if domestic production incurs a higher production cost. As such, the company's joint venture will likely meaningfully reduce the cost of sourcing its batteries, which typically make up about a third of the cost of producing an EV, while also giving them far more control over the final product.

In fact, General Motors has gone so far as to say that this could enable them to cut the cost of sourcing their batteries in half by the end of the decade. If that pans out as General Motors hopes, the company will easily recoup its initial investment by 2030 - especially considering the fact that the company's splitting the bill with LG.

Moving toward Lithium Americas, General Motors is receiving much more than just offtake rights for its $650 million investment in the company. The company's investment will be completed in two tranches, with the first tranche of $320 million coming at a share price of $21.34. This will give General Motors a 10% stake in Lithium Americas.

The second tranche, which will contain $330 million, is a bit more complicated. By the end of Q3, Lithium Americas plans to split into two companies based on the location of its assets. This will leave Thacker Pass as the standalone asset of the company's North American business, and General Motors' second tranche will go directly into that company after the split. The shares acquired by General Motors will be done at a value no greater than 130% of the pre-split equivalent ($27.72 per share).

When all is said and done, the company is expected to hold around 30% of the newly-formed North American company. Furthermore, because General Motors was able to make the investment conditional upon Lithium Americas receiving a favorable ruling in the Thacker Pass lawsuit, which it did, the company was able to secure its shares for a significantly reduced price without incurring the risk that other investors had to. Due to this low entry point, shares of Lithium Americas will likely blown through the 30% growth limit set in the agreement and General Motors looks set to lock in very strong returns with its investment.

But, more importantly, the supply risk for lithium is far more severe than that of semiconductors and General Motors now looks set to navigate this tough market far better than its competitors will be able to. The chip shortage forced General Motors to cut production by ~15%, which cost the company ~$3 billion.

By 2030, General Motors expects half of its vehicle sales to be fully electric. With production from Thacker Pass set to support production of ~1,000,000 or ~2,000,000 EVs per year, depending on whether or not General Motors chooses to contract Phase 2 production, a lithium shortage would almost make the chip shortage look pleasant. In other words, without Thacker Pass, General Motors would be forced to cut production by 25% - 33% from its target.

Now, obviously General Motors would have looked elsewhere to source its lithium if it was unable to land the deal with Lithium Americas, but I do not believe they would have been able to secure the scale that they need. Especially within the same timeline.

Thacker Pass is a very unique situation. Not only will it be the largest lithium mine to enter production in decades, but it's being developed by a junior mining company. This makes it far easier for General Motors to come in and lock down offtake rights.

The mine is also located in the United States. The only lithium mine currently in production in the US has an output that is 6.25% of the planned capacity of Thacker Pass. In other words, its capacity is only enough to support the production of ~125,000 EVs per year. So, without Thacker Pass, General Motors would have likely been forced to look toward Argentina or Australia.

Inflation Reduction Act

Supply chain security, while nice, probably isn't the only reason General Motors has been working so hard to increase its domestic sourcing, especially in EVs. The 2022 Inflation Reduction Act ("IRA") removed the sales cap on federal tax credits for EVs, instead choosing to prioritize component sourcing and domestic assembly.

To stand a chance of qualifying for the $7,500 tax credit, final assembly of the vehicle must take place in North America (50 states plus the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Canada). Furthermore, the vehicle's MSRP must be below $55,000, or $80,000 for vans, pickup trucks, and SUVs. Regardless of vehicle type, it must also have a battery of at least 7 kWh.

However, as of March, there will be a few more restrictions to be introduced to make vehicles eligible for the entire $7,500 tax credit. To receive half of the $7,500 tax credit, at least 40% of critical materials in the battery need to be sourced from the United States, or countries that it has a free trade agreement with. This 40% threshold will rise to 50% in 2024; 60% in 2025; 70% in 2026; and 80% in 2027 and beyond.

To receive the second half of the tax credit, at least half of the vehicle's battery components need to be manufactured in North America. This also has a growth clause, moving up to 60% in 2024 and 2025, eventually reaching 100% in 2029.

For reference, the old system provided buyers with a $7,500 tax credit to help offset their EV purchase, provided the manufacturer hadn't yet sold more than 200,000 EVs. If the manufacturer has surpassed the 200,000 vehicle mark, the tax credit no longer applies.

Simple enough; the goal there was clearly to incentivize early adoption of EVs among consumers and automakers. But as EVs become more mainstream, the focus has shifted to tackle more modern problems.

Given how this new tax credit is being implemented, General Motors' sourcing and manufacturing strategy makes a lot of sense. I'd also like to briefly revisit my previous statement, where I noted that the company would have been forced to source lithium from Australia or Argentina if it hadn't secured the deal with Thacker Pass.

Argentina does not have a free trade agreement with the United States, meaning the lithium from there will not help automakers qualify for the full tax credit. While Australia does have a free trade agreement with the United States, 100% of Australian lithium production is currently refined in China. While Australia is working to set up its own lithium refineries, they have been plagued by delays and most of the country's largest projects are already tied to China. New project development in the region has slowed significantly.

So, not only does the Lithium Americas agreement secure lithium supply for mass production of EVs, it also does so in a manner that will lock in federal tax credits on General Motors' vehicles. The company's other agreements with Glencore and Vale will also apply, as Glencore will be sourcing its cobalt from Australia and Vale will be producing its battery-grade nickel sulfate at a plant in Quebec.

While both will allow General Motors to qualify for the most potential tax credits, the cobalt supply deal also allows General Motors to completely avoid the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The African nation is responsible for over 70% of the world's cobalt, much of which is produced in some of the worst working conditions imaginable.

So, in my opinion, the avoidance of these gross human rights violations is far more critical than any subsidies that General Motors may receive as a result. But in any case, the company's aggressive approach to its offtake agreements has put it in a much stronger position than its peers, especially in the case of lithium. The creation of US-based battery facilities will also, obviously allow General Motors to qualify for the second half of the full $7,500 EV credit.

Competitive Edge

While these credits won't directly improve the company's bottom line, it's a free way for General Motors to cut up to $7,500 off the cost of their vehicles. That's a pretty significant discount, especially for the company's low-end vehicles like its $27,495 Chevy Bolt. Of course, other EV manufacturers have access to the same incentives, but I don't believe many of them will be able to reach them for most of their vehicles.

Furthermore, as noted in my previous article, securing supply also protects General Motors from exposure to the volatile spot market. This should allow them to maintain lower prices for its raw materials in the event of a supply squeeze. With superior price security, General Motors will also be able to undercut its competitors on MSRP while retaining higher profitability.

Last year, the average price of raw materials for EVs totaled $8,255, up 144% from $3,381 in 2020. As a brief aside, lithium has grown from 10% to 18% of the total raw materials cost during that time, despite making up only ~2% of an EV's total mass (~7.5% of the battery, battery weighs ~1,200 pounds, EV weighs ~4,500 pounds). This significant volatility has, unsurprisingly, been the primary factor behind Tesla's (TSLA) inconsistent pricing strategy.

With such a massive impact on the vehicle's final cost, any reductions in raw material prices will have a significant influence on profitability and MSRP. General Motors' ability to avoid spot prices could ultimately save them tens of thousands of dollars per ton, thus allowing them to undercut its competitors on comparable vehicles. When factoring in the $7,500 tax credit, this advantage widens even further.

Investor Takeaway

As a long-term shareholder of General Motors, I'm very happy to see this sort of activity. They seem to be the only major American OEM taking production security this seriously, and I believe that it will serve them incredibly well in the decade to come. Not only will competitors likely struggle to meet the standards for tax credits, but I foresee many OEMs being forced to limit production.

General Motors is not one of them. That's an advantage that I think often goes overlooked. Due to its strength in the EV market, General Motors looks more like a solid long-term growth company, rather than the stable value play that its share price might reflect.

Even if the company fails to meet its ambitious growth target to double its revenue by 2030, its position in the EV market looks undeniably strong. Yet, the company continues to trade at a P/E of just over 7. Given the immense opportunity presented by the company's EV sales, which are also expected to improve its operating profitability, I believe current pricing presents a strong entry point for investors.