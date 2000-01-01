Zerbor

Personal loan lending company OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) has seen its shares rally tremendously, up 34% year to date. The company's high yield debt has also rallied since my last article on them, but most of the company's debt is still yielding above 8%. With these bonds trading at 100 basis points over the BB effective yield, I believe income investors can still get value by owning OneMain Holdings bonds.

Because of OneMain's position as a personal lender, the company has to keep a provision or reserve to fund bad loans. The company's anticipation of higher loan losses is what led to an erosion of profit in 2022. The company saw both an increase in interest income and a decrease in interest expense, but an $800 million increase in bad loan reserves led to a drop in net interest income. The reserve increase is not without merit, as delinquencies increased from 4.2% to 6.1%.

The increase in allowance for bad debts and increases in long term debt are the top two notable items on the company's balance sheet. Overall, the company has grown its business as highlighted by the increase in net receivables, which was offset or financed by outside borrowing. Overall, an uneventful balance sheet with shareholder equity down slightly.

The company's cash flow statement best describes its ability to pay down debts. OneMain's operating cash flow as sequentially increased year over year going back to 2020 and approached $2.4 billion in 2022. The company used this cash combined with outside borrowing to increase its financing receivables (or loans to consumers) and pay dividends. While the dividend appears safe for the time being, if the company changes its priorities towards deleveraging, a dividend cut may be part of that strategy.

Should OneMain decide not to grow its lending business, and prioritize deleveraging, the cash flow from operations would be sufficient to support paying down the $3.5 billion of debt the company has maturing over the next three years. The company also has an untapped $1.25 billion revolving facility that it can tap into should it need additional liquidity. It's important to note that all the company's $1.8 billion in investments and some of its cash is restricted for general corporate use, but with the untapped revolver and unrestricted cash, the company has over $1.6 billion in liquidity available.

Rising delinquencies and bad loans are certainly a risk for OneMain. The company is preparing to handle this by increasing its reserves. I do believe delinquencies will continue to rise as a larger share of the company's personal loan portfolio is going to consumers with lower credit ratings. These consumers are more sensitive to downturns in the economy and higher unemployment. While some investors are confident that the company may be overreacting (creating an earnings headwind later), I believe the response is appropriate.

Despite the risks, I believe OneMain Holdings is positioned to weather the storm. The company has ample liquidity with its untapped revolver and healthy operating cash flow. Additionally, a dividend reduction could generate more cash if needed, which may impact equity holders, but has no impact on fixed income investors.

CUSIP: 85172FAN9

Price: 97.16

Coupon: 7.125%

Yield to Maturity: 8.190%

Maturity Date: 3/15/2026

Credit Rating (Moody's/S&P): Ba2/BB