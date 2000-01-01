OneMain Holdings: Despite Stock Rally, Bonds Yielding Over 8%

Feb. 22, 2023 4:12 AM ETOneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF)
Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
2.57K Followers

Summary

  • OneMain Holdings has seen its stock jump 34% year to date.
  • Bonds have rallied too, but are still yielding over 8%.
  • The company's bonds are good for income investors despite the credit-related risks.

Coin stacks with letter dice - Yield

Zerbor

Personal loan lending company OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) has seen its shares rally tremendously, up 34% year to date. The company's high yield debt has also rallied since my last article on them, but most of the company's

OneMain Family of Debt

FINRA

OMF 2026 Bond information

FINRA

OMF Income Statement

SEC 10-K

OMF Balance Sheet

SEC 10-K

OMF Cash Flow Statement

SEC 10-K

OMF Debt Maturity Schedule

SEC 10-K

OMF Liquidity

SEC 10-K

OMF Liquidity Note

SEC 10-K

OMF Fico Scores

SEC 10-K

This article was written by

Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
2.57K Followers
About My Writing: I am currently focused on income investing through either common shares, preferred shares, or bonds.  I will occasionally break away and write about the economy at large or a special situation involving a company I've been researching in. I target two articles per week for publication on Monday and Tuesday.About My Background: Bachelors in history/political science, Masters in Business Administration with a specialization in Finance and Economics. I enjoy numbers. I have been investing since 2000. Professionally, I am the CEO of an independent living retirement community in Illinois.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own OneMain Holdings bonds maturing in 2026.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.