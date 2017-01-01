alacatr/iStock via Getty Images

One of the best predictors of future success is past success, which should bring reassurance to Federal Realty (NYSE:FRT) investors. The company has the longest consecutive record of dividend increases in the REIT industry, 55 years, and is one of only forty four publicly traded companies considered a dividend king. That said, there are examples of companies with impressive dividend track records that one day announce a dividend cut, a recent example being V.F. Corp (VFC). We don't think Federal Realty's status as a dividend king is currently at risk, but it is important to follow financial results closely, just as with any other investment.

Federal Realty Investor Presentation

The bigger risk we see with Federal Realty is that of overpaying for the shares. We believe that is the main reason that despite very decent performance by the company over the last ten years, shares still underperformed by a significant margin both the S&P 500 index (SPY) and the popular Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ). As we'll later see, the valuation today is much more reasonable than it was a decade ago, but the company is also facing more headwinds.

Data by YCharts

Competitive Advantages

Federal Realty has a well diversified portfolio of 103 properties with ~3,300 commercial tenants representing ~26 million square feet of space, and ~3,000 residential units. Most of the rent comes from retail at ~76%, with office at ~12%, and residential at ~12%. The retail component is therefore the key segment to analyze to understand Federal Realty's competitive advantages.

Federal Realty's competitive moat is the result of its shopping centers having relatively high barriers to entry, meaning it is difficult to build competing commercial space nearby. They are located in areas with both high population density and strong household incomes, and with relatively low retail commercial space per capital. The company likes to illustrate this with an interesting graph on its investor presentations, showing how its demographics are superior to those of competitors such as Kimco (KIM) and Brixmor (BRX) among others. While we don't believe this is the strongest of competitive moats, it does allow the company to negotiate much better leases with tenants compared to other REITs, and it partially explains why Federal Realty has been so resilient.

Federal Realty Investor Presentation

Q4 and FY2022 Results

Federal Realty reported FFO per share of $1.58 for Q4 and $6.32 for FY22, up 7.5% and 13.5%, respectively compared to the previous year. The increase in FFO was mainly the result of increased occupancy, which went up to 92.8%. Occupancy improved 70 bps for the quarter and 170 bps for the year. Importantly, small shop occupancy now stands at ~90%, which is a level the company had not seen since 2017. Other things that helped the company deliver FFO growth include higher percentage rent and higher marketing revenues. Some of the headwinds that reduced growth include higher property operating expenses and higher interest expense.

Leasing was strong, with the company signing agreements for ~2 million square feet in FY2022 at ~6% more rent on a cash basis and ~15% more rent on a straight-line basis. The company also increased contractual rent bumps to over 2.25% annually. Federal Realty has ~$300 million left to spend to complete its ~$730 million development pipeline. This should deliver incremental property operating income starting this year and for the next few years.

History of resilience

Federal Realty has an excellent history of resilience, even growing FFO during the global financial crisis. Unsurprisingly, the company was significantly affected by the Covid crisis, but has since mostly recovered. During the most recent earnings call it was shared that the whole portfolio is basically back above 2019 levels. The main reason the company is not posting higher FFO compared to pre-Covid is the higher interest expense. Federal Realty also shared during the call that consumer traffic was up ~20% versus the previous year, and ~7% above pre-Covid levels.

Federal Realty Investor Presentation

There are a few reasons for this resilience that the company has historically demonstrated. One is the superior demographics around its shopping centers, with significant population density and above average household incomes. The other is that the company has very high-quality and resilient tenants, many of which are well positioned to withstand the e-commerce pressure. This list includes grocery store tenants such as Ahold Delhaize (OTCQX:ADRNY) and off-price retailers like TJX (TJX). The company also has about 15% of its rent coming from restaurants. That is not to say that the company does not have any troubled tenants. Right now it is exposed to Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) and a few other struggling retailers. The company shared during the earnings call that all of them combined comprise less than 1% of its 2023 forecasted rent. We also believe that the residential portfolio, even if only ~12% of rent, further adds resilience to the company. We are less optimistic about the office component, but it also remains small.

Federal Realty Investor Presentation

Balance Sheet

Federal Realty's leverage significantly increased during the Covid crisis, but it is now back to very acceptable levels. The company ended the year with $86 million of cash and an undrawn $1.25 billion credit facility. Q4 annualized net debt to EBITDA is ~6x, and the company expects it will further improve over the course of 2023. Its leverage target is to be in the low to mid 5 times range.

Federal Realty Investor Presentation

Guidance

Incremental rent from contracts that are already in place, and a full year of contributions from acquisitions made in 2022, are expected to cover incremental interest costs and lead to earnings growth in 2023. The company is assuming occupancy levels will increase from 92.8% to more than 93% by year end 2023. Contributions from its redevelopment and expansion pipeline should add $15 million to $18 million. Overall, the company estimates FFO growth of ~2.5% at the midpoint.

Federal Realty Investor Presentation

During the Q&A session of the earnings call the company shared that increased interest expense in 2023 compared to 2022 would be a roughly $0.30 per share headwind. Interestingly, it appears that how the Bed Bath & Beyond bankruptcy develops could be the biggest factor to determine if the company ends up closer to the low or the high end of its guidance. This is what CFO Daniel Guglielmone had to say about it:

Look, I think a big variable is what happens to the Bed Bath bankruptcy. I think that probably at the top of the range, we'll expect to have a more normalized Chapter 11 where we expect to get a few boxes back whereas, if it's a liquidation, that will push us towards the bottom of the range. I think that's probably one of the bigger drivers that takes us either up or down.

Valuation

We believe the biggest reason Federal Realty underperformed SPY and VNQ over the past ten years is that the starting valuation was very high. Today the valuation looks a lot more reasonable, with a forward P/FFO of ~16.8x. The company is also trading with an EV/EBITDA meaningfully below its ten year average, and with a relatively high dividend yield of close to 4%.

Data by YCharts

We believe shares are currently trading very close to fair value, which we estimate at ~$100 per share. At current prices we believe long-term investors could be looking at annual returns of close to 9% if the company is able to at least deliver mid single digit FFO growth over the coming ten years.

FFO Discounted @ 10% FY 23E 6.47 5.88 FY 24E 6.70 5.35 FY 25E 7.18 4.86 FY 26E 7.54 4.58 FY 27E 7.92 4.46 FY 28E 8.31 4.26 FY 29E 8.73 4.06 FY 30E 9.16 3.88 FY 31E 9.62 3.70 FY 32E 10.10 3.53 FY 33E 10.61 3.37 Terminal Value @ 3% terminal growth 165.87 52.85 NPV $100.78 Click to enlarge

Risks

The interest rate increases will put pressure on earnings in the years ahead, and some of the company's tenants will probably see continued pressure from e-commerce. We also see the office segment as representing an important risk, given the work-from-home trend and the current low utilization of offices. Many companies are therefore looking to reduce their office footprints, and that could make it more difficult for Federal Realty to maintain high occupancy in this segment.

Conclusion

We believe Federal Realty is very reasonably valued for a dividend king that has demonstrated incredible resilience over the decades. The company has some competitive advantages that have helped create this strength. The recent results the company delivered were solid, but show the impact of higher operating and financing costs. We expect modest FFO growth for the coming years, but this is already reflected to a certain extend in the valuation. At current prices we believe shares can provide a decent return for long-term investors, but nothing extraordinary.