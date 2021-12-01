turk_stock_photographer

I love a good market sell-off, especially when it comes to durable dividend paying names that have stood the test of time. With the market having been down for three straight weeks and after this Tuesday's sell-off, there are certainly a lot of names worth diving into.

For some investors, however, picking and choosing individual names and trying to stay diversified at the same time can be a tricky endeavor. That's why it may be better to just layer into ETFs that already hold a basket of high quality dividend stocks.

This brings me to the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD), which looks appealing after the recent dip for its attractive starting yield and long-term growth potential. Let's explore why market fears create an excellent entry point for this durable ETF.

Why SCHD?

SCHD is an ETF that tracks the performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index. As one would expect from this dividend ETF, SCHD has higher exposure to income-oriented industries such as Financials, Industrials, Consumer Defensive, and Pharmaceuticals.

With so much uncertainty around tech names, it's no wonder that some investors would want to gravitate towards dividend stocks. For example, Amazon (AMZN) was once a darling among growth investors. This applies to its employees too, because Amazon is well-known for making stock based compensation a big part of its employees' total pay package.

According to recent Wall Street Journal article, current employees depend on a $170 to make themselves whole, in order to compensate for a lower salary. At the current price of just $94.58, it appears that they have a long ways to go. In other words, underwater shares combined with no dividends is simply no fun.

SCHD excels in having a wide collection of dividend growth stocks that have paid investors in good times and bad. This includes well respected dividend growers like Broadcom (AVGO), Texas Instruments (TXN), Merck (MRK), and BlackRock (BLK), whose 5-year dividend CAGR ranges from 9% (for Merck) to 29% (for Broadcom). Here's a list of SCHD's Top 10 holdings:

Seeking Alpha

Also, who says you can't have a decent yield and high dividend growth at the same time? Broadcom happens to yield a respectable 3.2% at present. Moreover, SCHD has steady names that give high yield as well, including Verizon (VZ).

Headline risks around the stock market has been centered around strong business growth, which could drive inflation and more interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. While is certainly bad news for the bond market, due to fixed income streams. That argument simply doesn't make sense for high quality equities with strong balance sheets, like the ones in SCHD's portfolio.

In an inflationary environment, high quality equities, rather than cash and bonds, are were investors ought to have healthy allocation to (of course, you should have sufficient cash reserves to fund your lifestyle and potential financial setbacks).

These companies tend to be inflation resistant due to their pricing power, and have strong balance sheets to weather the impact of higher interest rates. This is reflected by the fact that all of SCHD's top 10 holdings have investment grade credit ratings and namely, Cisco Systems and Merck have stellar AA- and A+ credit ratings.

Importantly, SCHD pays a healthy 3.4% starting yield, and has an impressive 5-year dividend CAGR of 13.7%. As shown below, SCHD scores an A+ dividend grade relative to its ETF peers.

Seeking Alpha

Over the long-term, it's been demonstrated that a healthy starting yield combined with growth produce strong total returns. This is reflected by SCHD's market-beating performance over the past 10 years, with a 234% total return, surpassing the 220% total return of the S&P 500 (SPY), as shown below.

Seeking Alpha

While past returns are no predictor of future performance, I would surmise that the durable attributes that make up SCHD's core holdings have the scale and balance sheet strength to both weather the current higher interest rate environment and thrive over the long-run.

Investor Takeaway

For investors looking for a dividend ETF that has a solid collection of high quality stocks with strong balance sheets, SCHD warrants serious consideration. The fund has delivered market-beating returns over the 10-year period and pays a healthy 3.4% starting yield, which is backed by a double-digit 5-year dividend CAGR. With the recent market sell-off, I see now as being a great time to layer into this high quality ETF.