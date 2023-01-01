urban-gro Likely To Revive Growth But We Pass

Feb. 22, 2023
Summary

  • urban-gro is raking in orders as its backlog is ballooning to $87M at the end of the year and growth is set to recover in Q4.
  • One-off costs, acquisitions, and a lot of hiring have turned the company into considerable losses, but the long-term profitability model remains difficult to assess.
  • We're not too keen on the increased importance of the Design-Built segment as it's mostly low-margin project work, even though it's booming.
  • The shares have probably seen the lows and we wouldn't be surprised if they are considerably higher in 12-18 months for now, but we pass up on the opportunity.
Asian chinese woman harvesting bok choy in greenhouse Hydroponic Vertical Farm Eco system in the morning cutting with scissors

Edwin Tan /E+ via Getty Images

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO), is a leading engineering design and services company focused on the commercial horticulture market. We thought last year that the stock had promise as the company was growing rapidly and even had

Recent financials

UGRO IR presentation

Sector diversification

UGRO IR presentation

End-to-end design-build capabilities

UGRO IR presentation

Capital structure

UGRO IR presentation

