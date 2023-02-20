Martin Marietta Materials: Revenue Growth Hides The Real Picture

Hong Chew Eu profile picture
Hong Chew Eu
350 Followers

Summary

  • MLM serves a low-growth cyclical construction sector. While its revenue grew faster than construction spending, this was via a combination of acquisitions and product mix changes.
  • The growths and changes did not translate into positive trends for all the metrics that drove returns. ROE declined. Gross profitability also declined. Capital efficiency got worse.
  • A Greenwald "Asset Value vs. EPV" analysis indicates that this is not a "franchise”. This is not a growth stock.

Yellow large dump truck in Utah copper mine seen from above

RiverRockPhotos

Investment thesis

Martin Marietta Materials Inc (NYSE:MLM) has managed to grow its revenue at a faster pace than total construction spending over the past 17 years. This was via a combination of acquisitions and changes in the product mix.

past 70 years of Housing Starts

Chart 1: US Housing Starts (Trading Economics.com)

US total construction spending for past 20 years

Chart 2: US Total Construction Spending (FRED)

correlation between MLM revenue and Housing Starts and Construction Spending

Table 1: Correlation with MLM Revenue (Author)

how MLM revenue by product has changed

Chart 3: Changes in Product Profile (Author)

US aggregates demand

Chart 4: US Aggregates Demand (Vulcan Form 10k 2021)

trends in aggregates shipment and price

Cart 5: Aggregates Trend (Author)

revenue, PAT and gross profitability trends

Chart 6: Performance Index (Author)

DuPont Analysis

Chart 7: DuPont Analysis (Author)

margins and capital efficiency trends

Chart 8: Profit Drivers (Author)

Peer ROA comparison

Chart 9: Peer ROA comparison (Author from TIKR.com)

EPV under 2 scenarios

Table 2: EPV under 2 Scenarios (Author)

Sample calculation of EPV

Table 3: Sample calculation of EPV (Author)

estimating the WACC

Table 4: Estimating WACC (Author from various sources)

This article was written by

Hong Chew Eu profile picture
Hong Chew Eu
350 Followers
BSc (Eng), MBA. Self-taught value investor with 2 decades of investing experience. Blogger at i4value.asia. The blog is on value investing through case studies where I analyze and value listed companies in the ASEAN and US regions. I have an exceptional perspective having served as a Board member of a Malaysia listed company for several decades. I have value investing book "Do you really want to master value investing?" on Amazon

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.