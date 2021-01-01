Michelin: Supportive Q4, Reiterating Buy

Summary

  • DPS is up by 11% and there is still a safe balance sheet. All in line (once again).
  • Positive price mix evolution which fully supports Michelin's business model resiliency.
  • Michelin is more cautious for the current year. However, the company confirmed a stable 2023. Our buy rating is then confirmed.

Michelin Tire

kenneth-cheung

Since our recent update called 'All in Line' which was released in early January 2023, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (OTCPK:MGDDF; OTCPK: MGDDY) is up by another 5%. However, we are still a bit far from our

Michelin price mix evolution

Michelin price mix evolution

Michelin dividend proposal

Michelin dividend proposal

Michelin debt rating agency

Michelin debt rating agency

Michelin sustainability ratings

Michelin sustainability ratings

Michelin inventory

Michelin inventory

Michelin 2023 guidance

Michelin 2023 guidance

Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

