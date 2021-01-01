Since our recent update called 'All in Line' which was released in early January 2023, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (OTCPK:MGDDF; OTCPK: MGDDY) is up by another 5%. However, we are still a bit far from our target price, and after the Q4 accounts, here at the Lab, we decided to maintain our buy rating expectation. As a reminder, our readers might look at our previous publications titled 1) Looking At The Russia Exit Implications and 2) Tire Market Improvement Continues. In detail, our overweight was supported by a strong track record in offsetting inflationary pressure, Nokian's Russian exit implications, China reopening, and an interesting valuation backed by a safe dividend and a solid balance sheet.
Keeping these key points in mind, here are the Q4 and FY 2022 main highlights:
The company is a truly global player and thanks to its strategy are rebalancing its industrial footprint lowering the European Union dependency and increasing the Asia-Pacific geography. With its local-to-local sales and better supply chain management, the company was also able to reduce inventory requirements (Fig 5). In addition, Michelin demonstrated its business model resiliency and is forecasting a 2023 stable market demand. Michelin's objective is once again to generate an operating profit of over €3.2 billion at constant exchange rates and free cash flow before M&A of more than €1.6 billion (Fig 6). For this reason, regarding the company's valuation, we fully confirmed our previous analysis. Michelin is still trading at a lower multiple on the EV/EBITDA basis compared to its historical average (4.69x vs 5.5x). Based on our 2023 accounts (in line with management indication), we confirmed our target price of €33 per share (and $17.6 in ADR).
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
