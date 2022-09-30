Ultragenyx And Mereo's Setrusumab For Osteogenesis Imperfecta: Criticisms And Concerns

Feb. 22, 2023 5:05 AM ETMereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO), RARENVS
Stephen Ayers profile picture
Stephen Ayers
3.93K Followers

Summary

  • Mereo and Ultragenyx are collaborating to develop setrusumab, a sclerostin inhibitor, for treating patients with Osteogenesis Imperfecta.
  • ASTEROID Phase 2 trial showed that setrusumab improved bone markers and density, and strength but not patient-reported outcomes or fracture reduction, despite baseline advantages.
  • Setrusumab's failure to reduce fractures, despite increasing bone mineral density, may be due to its inability to improve the bone's microarchitecture, as suggested by HR-pQCT.
  • Ultragenyx is currently enrolling patients for a pivotal phase 2/3 trial to determine whether setrusumab reduces fractures as the primary endpoint.
  • While it is worthwhile to continue developing setrusumab for the severe condition of OI, it is unlikely to be successful. This is particularly concerning for Mereo, as they are more dependent on the drug's success than Ultragenyx.

X-ray image of broken forearm, AP and lateral view

Sutthaburawonk/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Mereo BioPharma (NASDAQ:MREO) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing innovative therapies for patients with rare diseases. One of their experimental drugs is setrusumab, a fully humanized monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit sclerostin. This

Mereo highlights differences in fracture rates between treatment groups

Mereo BioPharma R&D Presentation

This article was written by

Stephen Ayers profile picture
Stephen Ayers
3.93K Followers
As a practicing Registered Nurse with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), I have a keen interest in biotechnology and enjoy researching and writing about it. Drawing from my direct experience with patients and my analytical skills, I offer unique perspectives on the topic. My primary focus is on late-stage/approved drugs, evaluating treatment options and determining where a new drug may be best suited, as well as increasing awareness of the risks associated with clinical trial outcomes and market performance.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article aims to provide informational insight and not personal investment advice. The information presented is intended to be factual, but readers are encouraged to independently verify the information and consider their own financial situation, risk tolerance, portfolio diversification, etc. before making an investment decision. Some of the articles cover biotechnology companies with limited or no revenue, which makes the stocks speculative and prone to volatility. While the prospects may appear attractive, it's important to keep in mind that the future is unpredictable and there is a potential for significant losses.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.