DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) has shown resilience and the ability to adapt to changing market conditions. In fact, it is one of the leading players in the food delivery market and it continues to look for ways to improve its operations and deliver value to its shareholders. As of this writing, DASH is investing heavily on improving its delivery platform and according to the management, they lowered the delivery time by 10% and reduced transaction fee per order by 8%. This strengthens the company's competitive advantage in the US market, and snowballed to its growing market share of 65%. Thanks to its Wolt acquisition and intensified worldwide operations in 27 countries, the company's operating footprint is improving. This makes DoorDash well positioned in the growing online food delivery market.

Company Overview

DASH's entry into the third-party grocery industry through DashMart is a smart way to broaden its offerings and provide customers with more options for on-demand delivery. In this way, it aims to become a major player in the quick-commerce space and provide customers with a convenient and reliable way to get the items they need. In fact, the company is intensifying its ultra-fast grocery deliveries branding and boasted new partnerships like the express delivery with Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) and DASH is heavily investing to optimize its supply chain for DashMart through a partnership with RELEX Solutions. RELEX's AI-driven supply chain planning solution will provide real-time inventory and demand data to enable DASH to better manage its inventory and restock products more efficiently. These initiatives will help the company further enhance its margin, as quoted below.

The second advantage we have when we improve product quality is the fulfillment cost per order goes down, whether it's support costs, dasher costs or credit refunds. Also, in addition to that, as the product quality goes up, awareness increases, which makes us the ability to acquire consumers and dashers at attractive prices even more attractive. Source: Q4'22 Earnings Call Transcript

This translated to a new record of monthly active users to over 32 million and DashPass members reached over 15 million, up from over 10 million a year ago. The management sees positive momentum on their retention, which will support continued growth in its top line in the future.

We continue to see strong signals in our retention, which has stabilized over the last several months. Newer cohorts continue to come in at order frequency, higher than what we've seen earlier in the year. Source: Q4'22 Earnings Call Transcript

In fact, DoorDash ended FY'22 with outstanding top-line growth of $6,583 million, up 34.68% from the $4,888 million recorded in FY'21. The management remains optimistic regarding their operating environment for the next year. Additionally, the management provided a strong adjusted EBITDA figure for FY'23, amounting to $650 million on a mid-point basis, up from the $361 million and $289 million recorded in FY'22 and FY'21, respectively. This improvement can be attributed to the contribution margin, which stood at 24% this FY'22, significantly higher than the 3-year average of 7%.

DASH: Improving Contribution Margin (Source: Company Filings. Prepared by the Author)

With its growing share in the market, we can now see improvements and efficiency in its selling general and administrative expenditures.

DASH: Improving Selling General and Administrative Expense As a % of Total Revenue (Source: Data from SeekingAlpha. Prepared by the Author)

Will DASH be trading above the 50-Day Simple Moving Average?

DASH: Weekly Chart (Source: Author's TradingView Account)

DASH has recently been freed from its strong bearish momentum, with the price trading above its multi-month resistance trend line as shown in the chart above. Today, it is trading below its 50-day simple moving average, facing a strong resistance zone. However, with its improving profitability and strong share buyback catalyst, I believe DASH is poised to break through its 50-day simple moving average. If this happens, we might see a follow-through on its bullish move and a retest of its 52-week high range.

Profitability is Becoming More Apparent

On top of its improving profitability that was mentioned earlier, DASH has a tailwind from the recent lifting of the delivery fee cap in San Francisco. This allows delivery companies to charge higher fees to their customers, which could potentially improve the company's top line. Additionally, we may see a similar removal of the fee cap in New York City, a more populated city where the fee cap was made permanent in August 2021, with a review every two years. Therefore, with its growing market share in the US, DASH is well positioned for continued margin growth. In fact, DoorDash recorded a 5.48% adjusted EBITDA margin this FY'22 better than Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) delivery segment's 5.1%. Additionally, DASH is gaining some momentum and well positioned to take some shares in the US.

our U.S. convenience and grocery business grew roughly 60% year-on-year in Q4. Our U.S. grocery business grew roughly 100% year-on-year in Q4, and then our Wolt business grew 50% on a constant currency basis. Again, these are attractive growth rates that we're happy to post. Source: Q4'22 Earnings Call Transcript

Additionally, DASH has a favorable sentiment from analyst's as shown from its positive forward EV/EBITDA of 30.95x better than its 3-year average of 99.89x. Management estimated that their strong buyback catalyst will slow down the dilution rate to 2% in FY'23, which is much better than its 3-year compound annual growth rate of 20.79%. Over this period, the total number of shares outstanding has increased from 219.7 million in FY'19 to 387.2 million in FY'22.

Final Key Takeaway

Looking backward, the gross margin fell to 45.53%, compared to its FY'21 and FY'20 levels of 54.19% and 53.52%, respectively. According to the management, this is mainly due to the integration costs associated with its Wolt acquisition. However, the management expects these costs to normalize in the near term. In fact, they have stated that excluding Wolt, DASH's gross margin should realize positive year-over-year growth, as quoted below.

On the gross margin piece itself, if you actually break apart the gross margin, core DoorDash gross margin, excluding Wolt actually increased on a year-on-year basis. Source: Q4'22 Earnings Call Transcript

In addition to the significantly reduced dilution risk mentioned earlier, DASH has a positive outlook on its free cash flow, which should improve the company's liquidity. According to the management, excluding acquisition-related costs of Wolt, free cash flow ("FCF") should be around $365 million and is expected to continue improving in FY'23 compared to current levels. Overall, I believe that DASH will continue to experience margin expansion and with its improving liquidity and controlled dilution catalyst, its stock price should trade higher than today's level. This makes DoorDash a good speculative buy as of this writing.

Thank you for reading and good luck! Cheers!