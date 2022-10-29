Vera Bradley: Still Not My Bag

Feb. 22, 2023 5:43 AM ETVera Bradley, Inc. (VRA)
Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
Marketplace

Summary

  • Bag maker Vera Bradley has had a great start to 2023, with a 23% run-up in price. But is this in alignment with its fundamentals?
  • The company's revenue is expected to shrink in the financial year ending January 2023, as are its operating profits and EPS. It's now trading at an elevated P/E.
  • It could do better in the next year, but that remains to be seen. In the meantime, it might be best to sell it at a high.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Green Growth Giants. Learn More »

Vera Bradley x Blessings In A Backpack Event With Misty Copeland

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment

Bag maker Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) with the joyful sounding tagline "Be Colourful" has indeed had a happy start to 2023. Its share price is up by 22.3% year-to-date [YTD]. While this has likely to do with the current investor interest

Share price

Share price trend (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Income statement

Source: Vera Bradley

This article was written by

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
367 Followers
Beat the Market with the #1 Service for Clean Energy Investments

Manika is an investment researcher and writer as well as a macroeconomist, with a focus on converting big-picture trends into actionable investment ideas. She has worked in investment management, stock broking and investment banking. As an entrepreneur, running her own research firm, she received the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women scholarship for certification in business. She is also a public speaker, having shared her views at multiple international forums and has been quoted in leading international media. 

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.