Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) will report its FQ4'23 and FY23 earnings release (year ended January 31) on March 1. A lot is at stake for the Frank Slootman-led company, as slower cloud computing growth from Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), and Google (GOOGL) hit sentiments lately.

Coupled with SNOW's high-growth valuation multiple as investors look far into the future, Snowflake needs to deliver. Investors will likely not be pleased if management was to highlight macro weakness as that could impact its outlook or sales momentum.

Keen investors should know that the leading cloud data platform's product revenue is focused mainly on compute intensity. As such, with companies cutting back cloud spending further given the uncertain macro outlook, we believe investors have likely anticipated a rather tepid release at its upcoming earnings report.

Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co. articulated in a recent commentary that Snowflake's growth could slow to a crawl relative to its previous performance. Accordingly, the firm expects Snowflake to post "8% sequential growth, below the three-year average of 18%," with forward growth slowing further, as it expects cloud spending to moderate.

Accordingly, the revised consensus estimates project Slootman & team to deliver revenue growth of nearly 50% in FQ4, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 1.7%. However, it should post an FY23 adjusted EBIT margin of 3.5% (relative to FY22's -2.6%), indicating that Snowflake is on track to gaining significant operating leverage.

Snowflake has not been resting on its laurels, as it continues to target companies shifting more databases and compute to its data cloud. Notably, the company acquired SnowConvert recently, a toolkit that has "improved the speed of migrating legacy databases to Snowflake."

As such, we believe Snowflake is continuing to lift its value proposition to its customers further, helping to lower compute costs but encouraging higher compute intensity.

However, the balancing act could also impact Snowflake's near-term growth cadence, affecting the company's ability to outperform the Street's consensus.

With an NTM EBITDA multiple of 214.8x, it should be crystal clear to investors that they are betting heavily on Snowflake's growth potential further out. Accordingly, Snowflake is projected to continue gaining significant operating leverage as it scales, even though its topline growth could normalize further.

As such, Snowflake's adjusted EBITDA margins could reach 12.6% by the end of FY27 (year ending January 2027), implying an FY27 EBITDA multiple of 41x. Still aggressive, but with Snowflake starting from a much lower profitability base currently, the potential for accretion is possible if the company can execute well.

SNOW price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

SNOW stock bottomed out at its December lows, coinciding with its November bottom. Therefore, we assessed that SNOW's $120 price zone should hold robustly, even though macro headwinds could intensify if the Fed turns more hawkish.

Despite that, SNOW still managed to outperform the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) since our previous article in December, despite its high-growth premium. It also met our $180 price target (26% upside from our article's published price) in early February before pulling back. Hence, the $180 resistance level remains in place, and investors should avoid adding near that zone for now.

Notwithstanding, SNOW's relative outperformance against the SPX despite its high-growth multiple augurs well for our thesis that risk-on sentiments have returned as investors look past the Fed's record rate hikes.

Wells Fargo (WFC) also highlighted in a commentary earlier this year, suggesting that Snowflake is well-positioned to "withstand an economic slowdown due to its mission-critical technology."

We believe SNOW's price action is lending credence to that thesis. Therefore, we parsed that the recent pullback is a solid opportunity for investors looking to add more exposure before its earnings release.

Rating: Buy (Reiterated).