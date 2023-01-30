Kittisak Kaewchalun

Industry Leader

Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) is an American legacy chemical company industry leader. It operates in the material sciences sector and the chemicals industry. As Dow celebrates its 125th anniversary, Dow Inc is third among the leading U. S. chemical companies and eighth in the world by market capitalization. Dow's products are ubiquitous. Dow has products for almost all manufactured goods in modern-day life.

The stock is, in our opinion, worth holding despite moderate prospects for an economic recovery. Manufacturers cannot function without products from companies like Dow Inc. According to Al Root, writing in Barron's, for instance:

Though we call them chemical companies, many are really just plastics companies. (Dow Inc) for instance, breaks itself into six businesses that go into three segments. They make chemicals with names like propylene oxide, propylene glycol, polyether polyols, ethylene dichloride, and vinyl chloride monomer. All are used to manufacture packaging, industrial parts, and even latex for paint, which is, after all, liquid plastic.

We believe, as we have messaged in previous articles, that Dow Inc cannot shape the economy, but as the Nation goes, so goes Dow Chemical. We turned bullish last November on Dow Inc suggesting retail value investors ought to moderately accumulate shares at ~$50. Shares closed the third week of February '23 at $58.13 after topping $60 that month.

Analysts' Ratings (seekingalpha.com/symbol/DOW)

We last rated the stock a Hold. Seeking Alpha has consistently maintained a Hold Quant Rating, extending back to August 5, '22; the bulk of analysts today rate the shares a Hold. This uptick is more than a dead cat bounce if you believe, like us, in the potential this year for a post-pandemic economic turnaround and market comeback.

In our opinion, the average target price of Dow Inc is forecast to climb back to near its 52-week high of $71.86, closing the year at ~$67 per share. Dow Inc shares might slip back into the low $50s if a worse-than-expected recession takes hold if inflation is more than transitory, and if a recession is deeper and longer. The combo historically results in lower consumer purchasing power and demand for goods.

DOW share price (seekingalpha.com/symbol/DOW)

Industry Headwinds

The chemical industry was facing strong economic headwinds by April '22. Industry analysts were predicting a recession. Dow Inc's revenue and earnings were negatively impacted by inflation and an economic slowdown from supply chain issues, soaring transportation costs, and more. Coupled with economists talking about a recession, investors started driving down the Dow Inc share price. Dow Inc shares bottomed and held on, meandering around between the high $40s and low $50s from July '22 until early January '23.

Q2 '22 revenue and earnings were impressive when reported on July 21. Q3 and Q4 '22 revenue and earnings fell Y/Y. They also missed estimates. The consensus is Q1 '23 revenue and earnings, to be reported on April 24, 2023, will be lower than in previous quarters. We expect revenue will be $11.3B in Q1 '23 compare to the same quarter +$15B Y/Y. We expect earnings to be $0.38 per share, compared to Q1 '22 EPS of $2.34.

Dow Inc Balance Sheet (ycharts.com/companies/DOW)

Regarding other matters, the company has a ~$41B market cap. Debt is last reported to be $16.7B. Cash and equivalents offset the debt by $5.45B. The company pays an attractive dividend yield (fwd) of 4.82% on a payout ratio of 45%. The dividend gets excellent grades for safety, growth, and yield. Short interest is just 1.49% with over 2 days to cover. Dow shares show a Beta of 0.90.

The company announced and outlined plans for laying off 2K employees worldwide to save $1B. That affected Q1 '23 earnings. The share price slipped ~5% but held. It moved up after the announcement. Dow's lay-offs amount to a nationwide low of 5% of its workforce, while others are laying off 13% to 15% of their workforces. It put a pall over an already dour earnings report.

The stock enjoyed a 19% price rise over the last three months and +12% between January 1 and February 17. Inflation has moderated. The talk among economists is any recession will be weaker than originally expected, and more. We believe these developments will contribute to the Q2 '23 EPS potentially improving to $0.80 if the economy actually improves.

Dow Inc. Earnings by Quarter (seekingalpha.com/news/3928338-dow-plans-2000-job-cuts-worldwide-stock-declines)

Brighter Outlook

SA gives all-around good Factor Grades to Dow Inc, and note the upgrades in several grades over 6 months old:

Factor Grades (seekingalpha.com/symbol/DOW)

We expect this to continue throughout 2023. Deloitte declares "the chemical industry is in a strong position (and) the year ahead could be a turning point when companies emphasize the long-term viability of product portfolios in the context of sustainability in a move toward asset-oriented deal-making."

Considering Deloitte's items to consider, we wish to point to Dow Inc's February '23 announcement. It highlights improvements in the sustainability of its products used in packaging materials. For instance, the company partners with LVMH Beauty to use bio-based packaging for their beauty products.

Dow is aggressively pursuing equity and inclusion measures throughout the company as factors for building revenue and earnings. The Fabric & Home Care division of The Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) is a key strategic customer of Dow. P&G selected Dow to receive their External Business Partner of the Year Award. This year, Dow announced it developed more efficient sealants for mobile phones with one of the largest manufacturers.

Confidence in the stock from hedge funds has not eroded. Dow Inc stock is a favorite among hedge funds. Over 40 consistently hold positions. In a show of confidence, hedge funds increased their holdings by nearly 3M shares last quarter. Insiders bought more shares in 2022 than they sold:

Hedge Funds Holding in Dow Inc (insidermonkey.com/insider-trading/company/dow%20inc/1751788/)

Takeaway

Finally, gloomy economic outlooks belie the resilience of the American economy. An EPS comeback in the latter quarters of 2023 might be assured by continued reshoring of manufacturing, management of the novel COVID and flu strains, the re-opening of China, growth in India's markets, bottoming out of inflation, a strong labor market, moderate energy prices, and robust consumption and business investment.

Two weeks ago, The International Monetary Fund increased its 2023 forecasts; economists are expecting a better economic picture; we see growth hitting about 3% rather than 1.9% for some economists. Though not inspiring events and numbers, they bode well for the material sector and chemical companies with market power. Improving conditions potentially underpin our Hold rating and bullish inclination toward Dow Inc.