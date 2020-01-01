The stock of leading energy infrastructure solutions company Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has pulled back sharply from its November 2022 and January 2023 highs, in line with the recent weakness in the underlying energy markets.
Despite that, we believe the strong visibility into Enbridge's adjusted EBITDA profitability positions the company well in the subsequent energy recovery.
Its recent earnings release demonstrated that its FY22 performance was robust, as its adjusted EBITDA increased by nearly 11%, relative to FY21's 5.5% gain.
However, investors shouldn't rely on "old" information about its robust earnings growth to make a decision about their future performance, as we believe the optimism was reflected at ENB's June 2022 highs.
Notably, ENB stock declined more than 25% from its June top toward its November lows. Accordingly, we urged investors in our previous article to remain patient to assess the strength of the recovery from its November lows.
Our assessment suggests the market was right to lower its optimism in ENB. Its FY23 guidance indicates a further normalization in its adjusted EBITDA growth, affecting the increase in its distributable cash flows (DCF).
Management guided YoY adjusted EBITDA growth of 4.3% at the midpoint of its guidance range, representing a steep decrease from FY22's 11% uptick.
However, with the previous 25% fall that likely saw long-term buyers returning in November, could the worst be over for Enbridge?
ENB's NTM EBITDA multiple has dropped to 11.9x, slightly below the one standard deviation zone under its 10Y average of 13.5x.
As such, we assessed that market operators have likely priced in the growth normalization for their operating performance moving ahead as investors de-risked the underlying commodity price risks.
Given Enbridge's pipeline scale, it also has escalators to hedge the recent uptick in costs while remaining prudent on its leverage ratio. Moreover, the company is confident that 2023's growth will still be driven by its "strong Mainline utilization."
As such, it's confident that the commercial framework under negotiation with its customers should yield positive results, even though analysts at the company's recent earnings conference were concerned with the negotiation progress.
Enbridge expects to deliver its medium- and long-term outlook at its upcoming Investor Day on March 1, which could encompass progress updates from the negotiations. Hence, we urge investors to assess management's commentary closely.
Notwithstanding, we don't expect significant structural changes, as management assured investors that "Mainline negotiations do not change the priorities of the company, [and] are part of the business's critical components."
As such, the market could have decided to de-risk its execution, coupled with the underlying commodity price weaknesses, particularly in natural gas futures (NG1:COM).
However, with an NTM dividend yield of nearly 7%, it's well above its 10Y average of 5.3%, suggesting that the market has likely priced in the headwinds.
Notwithstanding, ENB failed to clear its November 2022 overhead resistance zone at the $42 price level, implying ENB could remain range bound in the near term.
Despite that, we see strong support that should undergird buying upside at the current levels, attracting patient investors back into the fray.
Moreover, the dramatic collapse in natural gas futures looks to be overplayed as it approaches lows last seen in September 2020. Management also noted that "commodity price risk has been reduced significantly in the Gas Transmission business."
Hence, we assessed that the recent headwinds had presented investors with a solid opportunity to add exposure to near-term weakness, as its long-term price chart indicates a potential uptrend continuation pattern.
Rating: Buy (Revised from Hold).
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
