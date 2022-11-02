Sundry Photography

We covered EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) in August 2022, when we recommended it as a buy. Our thesis largely relied on EVgo's multiple revenue sources, its partnerships with leading OEMs, and strong revenue growth. All these factors still hold true. The company is still growing its revenue strongly, collaborating with OEMs, and has multiple revenue streams. But in our previous write-up, we highlighted that the company's business model is still evolving. In the risks section, we noted that "EVgo’s ability to make itself profitable" is a key risk.

Since then, the stock's price has fallen 35%, risky growth stocks have fallen out of investors' favor, and EVgo's peer Volta has been acquired by Shell (SHEL). While we still believe in the long-term potential of EV charging companies like EVgo, it has become more difficult for them to survive till the time they become profitable. In light of the increased risks, we are changing our outlook on EVGO stock to neutral.

Investment Thesis

The growth in electric vehicles makes the demand for EV chargers obvious. However, it is not easy to make money just by selling electricity, and EV charging companies are coming up with creative business models that could work. EVgo’s model and focus on fast charging look promising, but the company faces significant risks. It might be better to hold off buying until further clarity emerges.

Company Overview

EVgo provides fast EV charging networks, capable of charging all EV models, in over 30 states in the United States. It collaborates with national and regional OEMs, hotels, shopping centers, gas stations, grocery chains, government, and independent property owners to deploy EV charging infrastructure. It also provides ancillary services comprising digital application customization, charging data integration, etc. The company has eight OEM partners and 2,625 DC fast-charging stations in operation or under construction. EVgo also offers a white-label solution, "EVgo eXtendTM," to expand its network. This solution helps partners invest in and build EV charging stations for their customers.

In 2021, EVgo acquired Plugshare through its acquisition of Recargo. Plugshare is an app that locates and provides information on the nearest charging stations. The app has over 2.8 million registrations to date.

Charging Network in the US

USAFacts

California has the highest number of DC fast charging ports. It has a total of 1022 ports. Further, Los Angeles has the most charging stations accessible, with 1,641 charging stations. Between 2017 and October 2022, the number of charging stations across the country more than doubled. According to the US Public and Private Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure, there were a total of 147,629 charging stations installed and 56,256 station locations in the U.S. through October 2022.

USAFacts

According to the Boston Consulting Group's report, battery electric vehicles are expected to account for 21% of total vehicles in the US by 2030. As the conversion to BEVs grows, the demand for fast charging will also grow.

EVgo

National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program

The U.S. Department of Transportation and Energy announced $5 billion under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (“NEVI”) Formula Program. NEVI will deploy $5 billion to states over the next 5 years. This is an important initiative to increase the availability of EV charging stations for Americans. Under the NEVI Formula Program, the total amount available to states is $615 million in the fiscal year 2022. EV charging companies, including EVgo, should benefit from this program.

Financial Results

EVgo’s revenue for the third quarter of 2022 grew by 70% year-on-year. This was driven by an increase in retail charging, ancillary revenue, and regulatory credit sales. Customer accounts grew by 60% year-on-year during the same period. Its active E&C Stall Development Pipeline also grew by 82% year-on-year in Q3 FY22. This was significantly driven by the new partnership with Pilot and Flying J.

Additionally, lower LCFS (Low Carbon Fuel Standard) prices and higher energy costs resulted in a gross loss and a decrease in the margin. In Q3 FY22, EVgo’s gross margins fell by 320 basis points year on year. Its cash and restricted cash stood at $301 million at the end of Q3 FY22. The company also plans to raise $200 million in the future to fund its business operations.

For 2022, EVgo expects its revenue to range between $48-$55 million, 118% higher compared to the previous year. It also expects its adjusted EBITDA to decline to $80-$85 million.

DC Fast Charging Ports

USAFacts

Tesla has the most DC fast charging stations in the United States. It accounts for 57% of the total number of DC fast charging connections available, with only Tesla owners having easy access to them. EVgo has more fast charging stations compared to ChargePoint. The company expected its total stalls in operation or under construction to reach 2,800–3,100 by the end of 2022.

EVgo differentiates itself from other EV charging companies primarily through its focus on fast chargers. In the long run, if costs for fast charging come down, it seems to have an obvious edge over slower level 2 chargers. Fast charging is especially preferred in public charging networks, as against home charging. That’s because people using public charging are away from home, and would not prefer staying in the charging station for long. However, whether the economics of this offering works for EVgo in the long run or not remains to be seen. Another area where EVgo differs from ChargePoint is the ownership model.

Station-Owned Business Model

Companies like Blink Charging and EVgo operate on the station ownership business model. These businesses are primarily concerned with generating long-term recurring revenue. As a result, this strategy needs a massive amount of external capital until there is enough revenue to sustain the business. On the other hand, ChargePoint uses a different business model where it doesn’t typically own the charging stations. It sells hardware and earns revenue upfront.

While ChargePoint’s strategy looks sound, owning the stations (and the life-long revenue stream) may actually prove to be better. Which strategy will work better remains to be seen.

Data by YCharts

Over two years, quarterly net PPE for Blink and EVgo has increased by more than 200%. On the other hand, the net PP&E of ChargePoint has just increased by 17% during the same period. This is because ChargePoint the operates majority of its stations on lease.

Risks

First, EVgo isn’t profitable and does not have a clear path to profitability. There is a risk that the company’s business model may not turn out to be profitable.

The stock is heavily shorted with the short interest standing at 37.07% as of this writing. A high short interest indicates that investors are pessimistic about the stock.

Seeking Alpha’s proprietary Quant Ratings rate EVgo as “sell.” The stock is rated low on profitability and momentum factors.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

EVgo has a higher PS ratio than its rivals. However, its forward PS ratio predicts a significant growth in sales. The fourth quarter is always predicted to be the company's strongest quarter.

This is why EVgo’s forward PS ratio is significantly lower than its historical ratio. Similarly, its competitors' PS ratio is projected to fall in the future – indicating expectations of sales growth - although not as much as that for EVgo.

Conclusion

EVgo’s financial performance is average as compared to its peers. Although its revenue increased by 70% in the third quarter, its cost of sales increased by 75%. The company also lowered its guidance in Q3, except for its revenue expectation. It will have to double its revenue in the fourth quarter in order to reach its full-year revenue guidance. Its forward PS ratio indicates higher sales in the future.

EVgo’s revenue and margins have not been great in the past. Although we like the long runway for growth, the stock faces significant risks. Until further clarity emerges, we think it’s best to remain neutral on this stock.