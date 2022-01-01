Camden Property Trust: Priced For A 9% Total Return

Feb. 22, 2023 6:08 AM ETCamden Property Trust (CPT)1 Comment
David Ksir profile picture
David Ksir
358 Followers

Summary

  • High supply has investors worried about the performance of the Sunbelt markets going forward.
  • I think the expected job and population growth will likely offset the increased supply, creating a balanced market with moderate rent increases going forward.
  • Camden Property Trust is a safe play on the Sunbelt residential market with a total expected return of 9% per year.
  • Continue reading to get my take on the Sunbelt market outlook.

Apartment Community

flyingdouglas

Dear readers/followers,

There seems be a debate among REIT investors regarding the future prospects of Sunbelt states. The main worry is that supply has picked up significantly and with completions expected to peak in 2024 at 200,000 units that

data

Witten Advisers - areas where CPT operates in grey

metros

Multi housing news

map

Camden Presentation

valuation

Fast graphs

cap rate

CBRE

This article was written by

David Ksir profile picture
David Ksir
358 Followers
Active full-time investor with a real estate private equity background. Disclaimer: I am not a financial advisor and none of the content I provide on this website is financial advice. Content is provided for educational purposes only.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.