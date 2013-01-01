Shopify's Powerful Expansion Beyond E-Commerce

Feb. 22, 2023 6:23 AM ETShopify Inc. (SHOP), SHOP:CAAAPL
Nexus Research profile picture
Nexus Research
1.15K Followers

Summary

  • Bundling the Shopify POS app within its broader e-commerce plans is a wise strategy that positioned the company well for the post-COVID reopening.
  • Deeply integrating Shopify’s e-commerce solutions into a merchant’s online operations is conducive to merchants adopting Shopify’s POS solutions for offline channels, in order to harmoniously synchronize business operations.
  • The fact that Apple decided to partner with Stripe/Shopify first, as opposed to other key POS players, is testament to just how successfully Shopify has built its brand image and lucrative merchant base.
  • The high demand for POS Go from large merchants is reflective of Shopify’s ability to innovate relevant POS solutions with valuable features that truly enhance merchants’ ability to conduct commerce.
  • The recent appointment of Kaz Nejatian as COO definitely emboldens Shopify’s POS endeavors, and will likely become a force to be reckoned with.
Close up of a male"s hand paying bill with credit card contactless payment on smartphone in a cafe, scanning on a card machine. Electronic payment. Banking and technology

AsiaVision

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) has grown to become a titan in the D2C e-commerce industry, helping merchants go from ‘first sale to full scale’. Though over the years, the e-commerce giant has expanded into new territories to solidify its moat, particularly into offline retail. Alongside its digital

This article was written by

Nexus Research profile picture
Nexus Research
1.15K Followers
Striving to uncover long-term investment opportunities (10+ years) through in-depth research and analysis. Nexus Research seeks to evaluate and compare business strategies to determine a company’s potential for market penetration, revenue growth and profit margin expansion. During market downturns, stocks often become cheap very fast, creating various investment opportunities at once. Amid such circumstances, investors often lack the time to research a company thoroughly before making investment decisions, out of fear that they will miss out on attractive entry points. Therefore, Nexus Research not only uncovers present-day buying opportunities, but also offers extensive insights on solid companies with promising growth potential despite expensive valuations, thereby allowing investors to be ready and make well-informed investment decisions when the stock becomes more reasonably valued.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SHOP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.