EWZ: High Real Interest Rates Are Positive For Brazilian Stocks

Feb. 22, 2023 6:56 AM ETiShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF (EWZ)
Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
4.13K Followers

Summary

  • High real yields are positive for Brazilian stocks from a forward-looking perspective as they create potential for valuation expansion and provide support to the currency.
  • Brazil's relatively strong fiscal and external fundamentals prevent rising borrowing costs from creating a self-reinforcing debt and currency crisis in which dollar weakness raises external debt in local currency terms.
  • The EWZ is highly likely to outperform over the coming years, with 5-year total returns expected to be around 15% annually.

Waving flag of Brasil. National symbol of country and state.

MarianVejcik

Brazilian real borrowing costs are extremely high, which have some investors concerned about the impact this may have on stocks. However, high real yields are positive for Brazilian stocks from a forward-looking perspective as they create potential for valuation expansion and provide

Bloomberg, Author's calculation

This article was written by

I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EWZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

