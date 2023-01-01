Algonquin Power & Utilities Faces Challenging Future That May Limit Returns

George Atuan, CFA profile picture
George Atuan, CFA
1.15K Followers

Summary

  • Algonquin Power & Utilities owns and operates various regulated and non-regulated power assets, including utilities for generation, distribution, and transmission.
  • The company plans to improve its business by reducing costs, maintaining its credit rating, minimizing the need for new equity financing, and focusing on organic growth.
  • AQN will reduce its dividend by 40% and suspend its DRIP program, sell assets worth $1 billion, and pursue the acquisition of Kentucky Power.
  • My target value is $8 per share, based on a DCF model using a cost of capital of 6.4%. I would stay away till more news on Kentucky Power and the divestitures.

Confident male engineer using a laptop in front of electric power station

SimonSkafar

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) (TSX:AQN:CA) owns and operates a range of regulated and non-regulated power assets, including generation, distribution, and transmission utilities. On January 12, AQN provided an investor update where they presented

AQN financial outlook

Company presentation

AQN dividend cut

Company presentation

AQN KP update

Company presentation

AQN credit rating

Company presentation

AQN fund growth

Company presentation

AQN historical returns

Company filings

AQN historical price to book

Ycharts

This article was written by

George Atuan, CFA profile picture
George Atuan, CFA
1.15K Followers
"Price is what you pay, value is what you get"Here is my advice:1. Save 10% of whatever you make, no matter how insignificant it can be. As a young engineer, I saved 10% of my income no matter if it was $10 or $1,000. PAYING YOURSELF is the best piece of advice you can give anyone. I recommend the book 'The Richest Man in Babylon', it is a bit repetitive but entertaining and gets the point across.2. Invest in your competitive advantage. If you are an oil veteran, you should be investing in E&P companies and not in biotech start-ups. If you want to diversify, pay someone to give you advice on other sectors or buy ETFs with the right exposure. As for me, I graduated very young and worked in transportation and consumers as an engineer. Post-MBA I worked for one of the largest hedge funds covering sectors such as natural resources (including oil & gas), TMT, consumers, industrials and transportation. After that, I was a finance executive for Fortune 500 companies leaders in the consumers and TMT sectors. So you will never see me investing in financials, education or healthcare. I get exposure to those sectors via ETFs and professionals I trust.3. Don't trade but rather invest. Once I left the hedge fund world, I started an asset management firm for family, friends and HNWI. I was able to manage this fund while having extremely demanding roles by investing in the long term. When I buy a company, I just sell if my investment thesis is not valid anymore. Thus, I would just dedicate my Saturdays to reviewing my portfolio and exploring new opportunities. 4. Do what you love, not what makes the most money. You may leave money on the table in short term, but you will be happier in the long term even if you make less money overall.In my spare time, I like reading, rowing and enjoying life.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.