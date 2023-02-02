Digi International: Strong Start To Fiscal Year 2023, But Hold Rating Stands

Feb. 22, 2023 8:05 AM ET Digi International Inc. (DGII)
Ramkumar Raja Chidambaram
Summary

  • Digi had a strong start to fiscal year 2023 with balanced strength across all business units and geographies.
  • Digi provided guidance for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 with revenues of $105 million to $109 million and Adjusted EBITDA between $21.0 million and $22.5 million.
  • Digi has confidence in its annual projections for FY23, with expected revenue growth of over 10% and faster growth for ARR and adjusted EBITDA.
  • At the P/E multiple of 52.4x, Digi stock trades at a premium confirmed by the DCF valuation, where Digi's fair value is $29.5 against the market price of $34.5 per share.

Telecommunication Tower for 2G 3G 4G 5G network during sunset. Antenna, BTS, microwave, repeater, base station, IOT. Technology concept in internet and mobile communication

Jaiz Anuar

Investment Hypothesis

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has reported strong financial results for the first quarter of its fiscal year, 2023, due to high demand and a better supply chain. All its business units and geographies saw revenue growth, with balanced strength

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

