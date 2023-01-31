bunhill

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) reported its FQ4'22 and FY22 earnings release yesterday (February 21). It was a solid release, as the triple-net-lease REIT also posted a better-than-expected outlook for FY23.

Investors had likely positioned for a robust release as O continues its recovery from its capitulation lows in early October 2022.

Hence, we believe the company has demonstrated its ability to ride through the macroeconomic uncertainties worsened by a potentially increasingly hawkish Fed.

However, the outlook for the global economy has improved since the doom and gloom engulfing Europe late last year. Europe's energy crisis has also abated, as natural gas futures (NG1:COM) collapsed close to lows last observed in September 2020.

Europe's economy could dodge a recession in 2023, bolstering the region's prospects on the back of a potential soft landing for the US economy.

However, that thesis could be tested moving forward, as investors have priced in a more aggressive Fed, with inflation proving persistent.

The 2Y Treasury yield has also recovered from its 2023 lows, increasing to 4.69%. With that in mind, market operators are likely pricing in the possibility of "no pivot" for 2023, expecting the Fed to stay higher for longer.

Is that important? We believe so.

O last traded at an NTM dividend yield of 4.6%, close to its 10Y average of 4.5%. However, it's below the 2Y's 4.69%, which could discourage yield-driven buyers from returning in droves.

Also, the 3.2% YoY increase in its March 2023 dividend is below the 4.7% YoY average increase for dividends paid in FY22. Therefore, given elevated inflation rates and 2Y yield, the lack of a faster dividend hike is not constructive.

Moreover, Realty Income's FY23 guidance implies that the REIT's growth rate could slow further.

Accordingly, the company guided same-store rental growth of 1.25%, well below FY22's 1.8% uptick. In addition, while occupancy is expected to remain robust at 98% (Vs. FY22's 99%), it expects AFFO per share of $3.98 at the midpoint, indicating a growth of 1.5%, significantly below FY22's 9.2% growth.

Despite that, investment growth was robust in FY22, with acquisitions hitting $9, including $3.9B invested in FQ4, as the company diversifies its growth drivers.

CEO Sumit Roy highlighted his optimism on the company's growth opportunities and pipeline, expanding beyond its core retail property business:

The company has acquired properties in several distinct verticals for potential future growth, including consumer-centric medical industry properties, a debut transaction in Italy, and a real estate development partnership with a vertical farming operator. - Realty Income earnings release

Keen investors should recall that the company announced a $1B development partnership with vertical farming company Plenty Unlimited recently. The move aims to provide the opportunity for Realty Income to build growth drivers in agricultural technology.

However, it's not expected to be material to its FY23 operating performance. Investors are therefore encouraged to consider the long-term game as Realty Income exploits potential growth opportunities to lift its rental income base higher.

O last traded at an AFFO per share multiple of 16.6x, having recovered remarkably from the lows of 14x in October 2022. It's ahead of its peers' median of 14.8x (according to S&P Cap IQ data).

Given its premium valuation, investors likely accord higher credibility to the company's stable rental revenue base, demonstrated by its high occupancy rates.

But is O's recent price action constructive for investors to add more positions, even as its dividend yield has normalized?

O price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

O's resilience shouldn't be understated as buyers returned to lift its momentum higher consistently from its October lows.

It has pulled back about 5% from its early February highs, with a potential for further recovery, as we gleaned it has retaken its long-term uptrend bias.

As such, we believe it's time for investors to get their dry powder ready, as O's growth normalization could have been priced in.

With the market already reflecting a more hawkish Fed, significant downside risks appear to be limited relative to the potential recovery of above-average valuations moving ahead.

Rating: Buy (Revise from Hold).