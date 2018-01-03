Analyzing 13Fs: Scion Asset Management (Michael 'Big Short' Burry)

Feb. 22, 2023 8:18 AM ETAJRD, BABA, BABAF, BKI, CHTR, COHR, CXW, GEO, ICE, IIVIP, JD, JDCMF, LBTYA, LBTYB, LBTYK, LILA, LILAB, LILAK, MGM, QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP, SKYW, WWW
Quiver Quantitative profile picture
Quiver Quantitative
634 Followers

Summary

  • We dive under the hood of one of the most influential hedge fund managers in the world, analyzing Scion Asset Management's moves based on their recently disclosed 13F filings.
  • Michael Burry is one of the most universally admired value investors that rose to fame during the subprime mortgage crisis due to his big bet against the US housing market.
  • Reported U.S. equity-based assets under management increased by $5.24 billion to $46.53 billion, as compared to the previously disclosed $41.29 billion in the last quarter.
  • The "Big Short" entered China big time by buying up significant stakes in Alibaba and JD.com, while also opening positions in Black Knight, Coherent, Wolverine World Wide, MGM Resorts, and SkyWest.
  • Scion Asset Management trimmed its exposure to GEO Group and Qurate Retail Group while closing its positions in CoreCivic, Aerojet Rocketdyne, Charter Communications, and Liberty Latin America.

"The Big Short" New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals

Astrid Stawiarz

Michael Burry is one of the most influential figures in the investment world and remains widely recognized as one of the most successful value investors in modern history. Ironically, his early career saw him work briefly as a neurologist

Scion Asset Management Michael Burry Q4 Heatmap as per QQ

Scion Asset Management Q4 '22 Heatmap (Quiver Quantitative)

Scion Asset Management Top Holdings Using 13F Data

Scion Asset Management Q4 '22 Top Holdings (Author Spreadsheet 13F Data)

This article was written by

Quiver Quantitative profile picture
Quiver Quantitative
634 Followers
Quiver is bridging the information gap between retail investors and Wall Street, by making high-quality alternative data accessible to everyone. Alternative data is a term used to describe anything outside of traditional financial data that can be used to find unique insights into a company’s operations and performance trends. Increasingly, these types of data are sought by investors as a valuable source of timely information to aid in investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.