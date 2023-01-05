Exxon Mobil: One Refinery Coming Up To Cure High Margins

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Marketplace

Summary

  • The refinery expansion is equal in size to many refineries.
  • Cenovus Energy is also bringing on the brand new Superior Refinery in Wisconsin.
  • The company has long started at a location with upstream production and then diversified downstream and sometimes into chemicals as well.
  • It is typical for the industry to shut down old costly capacity when margins are low and then build brand new expansion capacity when margins are high.
  • Guyana remains the key future production growth driver.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Oil & Gas Value Research. Learn More »

Working Pumpjacks On Sunset

imaginima

The free market has a saying that the "cure for high prices is high prices". Refining margins have been tremendous due to a shortage of refining capacity. The free market gets messy that way. But Exxon Mobil (

Exxon Mobil Earnings Growth Guidance

Exxon Mobil Earnings Growth Guidance (Exxon Mobil December 2022, Corporate Plan Presentation Update)

Hess Presentation Of Guyana Production Growth And FPSO's Planned Plus Map Of Operations

Hess Presentation Of Guyana Production Growth And FPSO's Planned Plus Map Of Operations (Hess Corporate Presentation January 5, 2023)

I analyze oil and gas companies like Exxon Mobil and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies -- the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

This article was written by

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
17.79K Followers
Get analysis on under followed Oil & Gas companies with an edge.
I am a high school teacher for a decade. Before that I was an analyst (operations and financial) and for a short time a Controller I have a B.S. with an emphasis in Accounting and an MBA (for which I studied Finance, Economics, and Management) I passed the CPA exam on the first try and am a retired CPA in the state of Maryland. I have a high school teaching credential and an MA in Math Education


Occassionally write articles for Rida Morwa''s High Dividend Opportunities https://seekingalpha.com/author/rida-morwa/research


Occassionally write articles on Tag Oil for the Panick High Yield Report

https://seekingalpha.com/account/research/subscribe?slug=richard-lejeune

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XOM HES CVE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor and this is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security. Investors are recommended to read all of the company's filings and press releases as well as do their own research to determine if the company fits their own investment objectives and risk portfolios.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.