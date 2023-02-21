francescoch

The only thing more predictable than the market pullback that started two weeks ago is the bearish cohort’s response to it. Mike Wilson is a market strategist at Morgan Stanley who leads the pack of bearish pundits on Wall Street. He was caught off guard by the rally over the past four months, but refuses to acknowledge the progress made on either the economic or inflation fronts that supported it. To the contrary, he is pushing even further in the opposite direction with calls for the S&P 500 to fall as much as 26% during the first half of this year. He claims the index is in what he calls the “death zone,” as it relates to the current equity risk premium, which is a theoretical percentage return that investors should expect from the stock index (based on historical returns) above that of a risk free rate, such as a Treasury bill.

Finviz

Granted, this rate has fallen as interest rates have risen, indicating that the broad market is expensive, but valuation has never been a good timing tool. Yesterday, stocks fell sharply as interest rates rose over concerns about a higher for longer Fed fund rates, but I still see this is a healthy pullback that rebuilds the wall of worry, eases concerns about loosening financial conditions, and shakes out the weak shareholders in a pause to refresh. While the recent pullback in stocks has reenergized the bears, also as expected, their base case has a huge hole in it, which is why they must rely on emotional hyperbole to sway sentiment.

Bloomberg

Wilson assumes that just because recent data reflects economic resilience, which he did not forecast, the rate of inflation will remain elevated and not allow the Fed to halt its rate-hike campaign. In turn, higher interest rates will reduce corporate earnings by 10-20% and crush stock valuations. Yet the rate of inflation, as measured by the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, has fallen steadily since peaking in June of last year, which should continue when January’s number is reported on Friday.

The Fed’s preferred measure of inflation does not fall from its peak of 6.8% to a target of 2% overnight. Leading economic indicators and more recent high-frequency data tell us that the rate will continue to fall, which is reflected in the Cleveland Fed’s Inflation Nowcasting model. It shows the annualized rate in the first quarter has fallen into a range of 3-4% already. Instead of acknowledging this downtrend in prices, bears try to undermine it by pulling out one component of the index that has not consistently fallen, like used car prices, to suggest that the disinflationary narrative is dead. That sounds like sour grapes to me.

Cleveland Fed

The improvement in the rate of inflation is coming despite the strength in the economy, which throws cold water on Wilson’s argument that the Fed must keep raising rates to slow growth. S&P Global’s Composite Purchasing Manager’s Index for mid-month February was released yesterday, recovering to a level above 50 and an eight-month high, which signifies a return to growth. Therefore, we are seeing an uptick in what is still a moderating rate of economic growth in combination with the ongoing disinflationary trend, which is why the S&P 500 has recovered from its October low.

S&P Global

The upside in the S&P 500 may be limited, given the current valuation of the index and the rise in interest rates to date, but the Fed is closer to the end of its rate-hike cycle than the beginning and cost pressures continue to ease. These positive rates of change should serve as a support mechanism as we move forward.