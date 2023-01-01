imaginima

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) is the new name for Laredo Petroleum (LPI). The old name and symbol are now defunct. But management is very much focused on cash flow and free cash flow. This is a change from the previous management that focused on reserves and experimenting. There is still an emphasis on keeping up with the latest well designs and operational improvements. But it is not to the extent of previous management.

For shareholders, the emphasis on cash flow means that after years of benefitting from "one-time" events, there will be a steady plan based upon operations that allow the debt to be repaid. This is one of the last companies making the transition to a free cash flow emphasis. Early on, in the unconventional business, it was more about drilling for reserves. Paybacks at the time were not fast enough for companies to be able to expand operations without borrowing. But that has changed now.

Management recently announced another acquisition to add to the potential life of the oil-based assets. The market has worried about the relatively small amounts of this acreage. But it is clear that management will opportunistically add to the acreage. So, there is probably little to worry about. The recent drop in oil prices probably will result in a spate of industry deals. That may signal that insiders still believe that current low prices of commodities are a time to buy and not sell.

The debt market has sensed the change and so has Mr. Market. So the emphasis is now living within cash flow because the industry can. This company really did not begin the process until the new administration changed directions just before the covid challenges. As such, the first year of free cash flow was really in fiscal year 2021. Now, commodity prices will likely allow some production growth as well as cash flow to repay debt. So, the debt situation should become more palatable to Mr. Market over time.

Vital Energy Map Of Howard County Operations (Vital Energy January 2023, Corporate Presentation)

The company will focus on the acreage that provides the best returns. That way cash invested in the wells is earned back sooner to build cash flow faster. Current prices likely allow the company to drill two wells in the same fiscal year with the same capital money. That provides a recipe for fast cash flow growth that should allow relative outperformance compared to previous industry downturns.

As I had noted in the past, the company's financial strength immediately climbed due to the acquisition transactions in the past. Now comes the hard part. Management must show those transactions were a benefit compared to the legacy acreage. So far that seems to be the case.

Vital Energy Graphical Comparison Of Howard County Well Performance (Vital Energy January 2023, Corporate Presentation)

Just about any well in Howard County produces 100,000 barrels of oil within the first year of production. Even at $70 for the price of oil, that is $7 million in revenue not counting the other products produced. Clearly, the well paybacks are in months in the current pricing environment.

The one possible exception was the group of wells shown above as Leech. But even those wells appear to have passed 50,000 (and likely 60,000) barrels of oil. That likely puts that group on a pathway to payback in less than two years for sure. Those wells are not showing the results of other wells in Howard County. But they appear successful enough to earn a reasonable return.

Management may be able to figure out a way to get better results from the affected acreage in the future. But for the time being, the emphasis will be on acreage that gets superior results in North Howard County.

Vital Energy Well Interruption Results From Neighboring Operator Activity (Vital Energy January 2023, Corporate Presentation)

Once the company announced that there were some production interferences from neighboring operator activities, the market reacted negatively to the announcement. But as shown above, the wells do bounce back. However, the timing of the production changes because when the neighboring operators frack a well, the production obviously drops until the activity completes and then the well returns to production as shown above.

The production is not lost, but ROI could be affected because money received later is worth less than money received earlier. Obviously, this affects cash flow as well. In the fourth quarter, the weather was horrible in a lot of places in December. That could well have led to less activity in the county and hence higher than expected production.

Vital Energy Map Of Leaseholdings (Vital Energy January 2023, Corporate Presentations)

The neighboring activity significance should decline as more wells are drilled. The acreage is relatively new. Therefore, there are not that many wells drilled in Howard County by management.

The other consideration is that Howard County wells produce mostly oil whereas the legacy acreage is primarily natural gas. An interruption of production in Howard County affects the most valuable product produced to an outsized extent because it is mostly oil.

The original corporate strategy was to increase the corporate percentage of oil produced by developing the Howard County acreage. That strategy will continue as it is already showing results despite some production interruptions. The strategy should also lead to cash flow growth even if overall production does not grow.

After Howard County would be the priority on the other oil-weighted acreage. The new acquisition will give the company some acreage in Upton and Reagan Counties. These counties are higher oil weighted assets than the legacy acreage. But the oil percentage is not as high as Howard County. Profitability wise, the acreage is likely better than the legacy acreage but not as good as Howard County. Still, the acquisition does move forward with the cash flow emphasis which is the important part.

What may enter the contest for capital dollars in the future is the legacy acreage because the price of natural gas has been unusually strong in the latest fiscal year. As North America joins the world natural gas market through the ability to export, that acreage could become very competitive for capital dollars in the future. The world prices for natural gas tend to be considerably stronger than the North American price for natural gas.

Key Takeaways

Management embarked upon a way to increase the percentage of oil production so that free cash flow generated would climb. This strategy should also lower the corporate breakeven point. The "hiccup" along the way was neighboring operators that were fracking wells to interrupt some production. This did not decrease the amount of oil to be recovered. But it did affect the production timing which led to a forecast decrease in production.

As management noted, production actually came in higher most likely due to a lack of production interruptions. But now that management knows about the situation they can guide to appropriate earnings by quarter. So there should not be negative earnings surprises.

The cash flow build is still happening despite the well interaction issues with neighboring operators and despite one well package not meeting expectations. Therefore, as management figures out how to overcome the current challenges, the strategy itself remains on track. That is really the key for shareholders. There is still a growth in the percentage of oil production that will lead to more free cash flow.