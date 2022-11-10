Daiwa Industries Has Superb Cash Economics And Resilience But Trades At Almost Zero EV

Summary

  • Daiwa Industries is a mid-to-small cap company in Japan with substantial insider ownership that sells refrigeration and other kitchen equipment for stores, konbini, and restaurants.
  • It relies heavily on its razor and blades model in its economics, where service revenues have substantial mix effects and have made them almost entirely resilient to the pandemic.
  • In addition to trading at almost a zero EV due to a large net cash balance, the company is picking up with shareholder remuneration at 6.9% yield.
  • There may be no catalysts for multiple revaluation because they have no English IR or stock promotion programmes, but the low multiple is an extreme margin of safety.
  • Furthermore, earnings growth is a likely catalyst. In addition to proven income growth, tourism's October 2022 reopening can lend some help to the recovering Japanese economy and food services industry.
Buying Convenient Food

SolStock

Daiwa Industries (OTCPK:DAWIF) manufactures, sells and services refrigeration and various other kitchen equipment for resilient verticals in the food service industry in Japan. Their cash conversion is phenomenal, they are profitable at 15% operating margin, and their income is growing despite a

Daiwa indsutries english financials

Revenue by product (FY 2022 AR Translated using DeepL)

daiwa industries FY 2022 report

Revenue By Product 2021 showing that only products revenue was affected by applications of new accounting standards, goods revenue just grew (Translated FY 2022 Report)

daiwa operating history

Operating History up to 2021 from the FY 2021 ((FY 2022 financials are particular and discussed later))

daiwa industries accounting

Journal Entries due to Retroactive Adjustment for sales from previous periods under deprecated revenue recognition standard (VTS)

daiwa industries FY results

Daiwa Industries IS Last 3 FY (FY 2022 + FY 2021 Annual Reports (translated))

daiwa industries balance sheet

Daiwa Industries - Part of the BS (FY 2022 AR (translated))

Daiwa industries accounting adjustment

Accounting-adjusted Performance (Q3 2022 Report)

daiwa cash flows

Cash Flow Statement (FY 2022 Initial Report)

Daiwa industries financials english

BS (FY 2022 AR (translated))

daiwa industries valuation

Valuation (VTS)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DAIWA INDUSTRIES either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Purchased directly on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Comments (1)

