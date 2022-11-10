SolStock

Daiwa Industries (OTCPK:DAWIF) manufactures, sells and services refrigeration and various other kitchen equipment for resilient verticals in the food service industry in Japan. Their cash conversion is phenomenal, they are profitable at 15% operating margin, and their income is growing despite a very challenged environment of lockdowns, higher procurement prices, weaker yen and economic uncertainty affecting equipment purchasing decisions in the aftermath of COVID-19 and then the inflation crisis. Because of a net cash balance that almost eclipses the market cap, this profitable razor-and-blades business comes virtually free for investors. The margin of safety is immense, and while there might not be many catalysts for price discovery, because the company is quite small at $400 million equivalent market cap with no efforts at stock promotion (not even an English language IR), they are picking up the slack with their payout policy, with a completed buyback at 3.3% and raising the dividend to a 3.6% yield. Daily liquidity in Tokyo is good averaging around $800k daily relative to a $400 million market cap, and everything about the company, once you parse through some annoying recent changes to their accounting standards that affects their 'products' and to a lesser extent 'goods' revenues, sings 'clear buy'.

What does Daiwa do?

Daiwa Industries, not to be confused with other companies carrying the Daiwa name, manufactures, sells and services refrigeration, freezers, refrigerated showcases, ice machines and vending machines for the food service industry mainly, but also refrigerating and storage equipment for healthcare and science. They also service the equipment they design but do not manufacture: convection ovens, sanitation equipment, vacuum packers, and other equipment for 'konbini' store kitchens in particular, but also restaurant and industrial kitchens. The latter are sold under the 'goods' name (could also be translated as 'merchandise'), but has the meaning in Japanese of being products sold but not made by the company. The products they actually make are referred to as 'products' sales in the translated disclosures, and they often sell those products under lease agreements.

The food service industry relies critically on Daiwa Industries products. Food would spoil without refrigeration equipment, especially in Japan's hot and humid summers, and the other equipment they produce includes water generators and sanitation units that are mandated by Japanese law to be used in stores and restaurants, as the water is sanitary and distilled.

We note that while all the revenue comes from sales to Japanese distributors, it appears that Daiwa units end up in several of the ASEAN countries based on Daiwa's servicing network, including Malaysia and Vietnam, countering concerns around Japanese demographics.

Revenue by product (FY 2022 AR Translated using DeepL) Revenue By Product 2021 showing that only products revenue was affected by applications of new accounting standards, goods revenue just grew (Translated FY 2022 Report)

The dynamics in the Japanese food industry have been the following:

Concerning first restaurants, the amount of dining-out establishments have shrunk as a consequence of the pandemic, but many have converted into take-out places, and actually there has been a net growth in total establishments since the beginning of the pandemic. Since food products need to be refrigerated or frozen regardless of whether people eat in or out, the food service markets and their need for Daiwa equipment has been sustained. Both products and goods sales, as well as servicing revenue, grew throughout the pandemic. Profits have grown too. In the latest quarter management does reference that supply chain issues and higher procurement costs have been haranguing volumes, and that economic uncertainty and poor consumer sentiment have been slowing down the sale of new units. We see later that service revenues are growing in the mix.

Operating History up to 2021 from the FY 2021 ((FY 2022 financials are particular and discussed later))

For the stores that Daiwa sells to, an important end-market here are 'konbini'. Konbini is an idiosyncratic Japanese concept and a particularly important market for Daiwa being a big demand sink for the 'Vertical showcase for store' product (11.6% of revenue) but also many of the other products which they don't manufacture including vending machines, convection ovens and other things for the konbini kitchen contained in the 'goods' revenue under the 'store equipment' category (more than 12.5% of revenue). The exposure of store equipment to konbini, a resilient and even growing category, is pronounced, and we see sharp YoY growth into 2022 in those revenues of 17% versus of just 'kitchen equipment' which went flat. The notion that cooking food at home is more affordable does not apply in Japan because of konbini meals, which for many metropolitan people is the primary way of eating. Most meals cost under the equivalent of $5 at a konbini, and with long working hours but also relatively expensive groceries due to inefficient laws in Japan around farmland ownership and operation (two carrots cost about $2, a tomato about $1), the proposition is extremely good and durable. This is important because Daiwa also supplies the basic cooking facilities for their meals. A host of other activities are also conducted at konbini due to Japan still being a cash-based and analogue economy and administration. While the food service industry was hit by the pandemic, konbini activity was unaffected and traffic even grew as it's a one-stop shop and open 24/7 and became the only option for many people to pay bills, do admin and withdraw cash. The biggest chains in Japan are Lawson and 7-Eleven but there are plenty of smaller chains and mom-and-pop stores that Daiwa serves, and these Daiwa customers are doing very well and operating uninterrupted. No retail disruption risks here either. Food and their storage, as well as the general services provided at a konbini are all a necessity and therefore so are konbini as an end-market for Daiwa.

Discussing the Financials

We should explain the financial results because they are being affected by an accounting change in the current year, exaggerating the pickup in service revenue and the declines in product sales.

The company makes a proportion of the sales of their 'products' but also 'goods' whereby they sell under leases and price the services value upfront and in the sales price. FY 2022 sales have been reported according to a new standard that seeks to disaggregate the service value in lease sales and the effect from applying this standard to previous periods' sales are being accounted for with a direct, negative adjustment to retained earnings, an adjustment to the tax assets and a creation of a new contract liability that accounts for services sold in previous periods that haven't yet been performed (with no restatement of previous periods required as per accounting norms). This is because income recognised from accelerated service revenues when lease sales happened is being reversed. This change has follow through effects in the current period on margins and so forth that makes it difficult to compare topline figures with those of last year. In other words, the IS is less useful this year, but we do try to parse it for business information.

Journal Entries due to Retroactive Adjustment for sales from previous periods under deprecated revenue recognition standard (VTS) Daiwa Industries IS Last 3 FY (FY 2022 + FY 2021 Annual Reports (translated))

The contract liability should not be considered a financial obligation as it incorporates accounts in previous years associated with typical unearned revenue, as well as other performance related liabilities, into this longer-term figure for service obligations charged for but not performed over the course of the leases. The contract liabilities will be ground away like any unearned revenue as the service plans for Daiwa's previously sold equipment are carried out. It is mainly an account that is needed to make the accounting adjustments work. By absorbing some other related accounts, it ends up at around 17 billion yen for the FY 2022.

However, it has some use based on the fact that a 17.3 billion Yen contract liability was created as of Q3 and that performance of services over the Q4 associated with that liability has reduced it by about 0.33 billion Yen, so through annualisation we can estimate it will be reduced by about 1.2 billion Yen a year. That's almost 6% of the current liability reduced per year. Remember that previous periods had the benefit of service values being charged upfront over the life of the equipment in lease sales, and would make their way into net income. This is no longer the revenue recognition standard, so RE had to be reduced for all those previous closed sales under the old standard. The rate of decline in the contract liability tells us that perhaps 6% of the retained earnings change from the revenue recognition changes (around 10 billion Yen, less than the contract liability because of tax benefits) was previously being stated annually as normal net income prior to the accounting change that needed to remove this net income accumulated into RE from service value in lease sales. Trying to restate last year's net income according to this approximation means net income is about 15% more than the previous annual run-rate net income figures. This overstatement was legal and consistent of course and wouldn't have been confusing were it not for the change this year without retroactive restatements by the company, and the 6% is also consistent with what might be the length of a lease for the equipment implied at around 16 years. Fridges are designed to last up to 20 years for households, and we expect similar performance for enterprise.

Again, the IS isn't so critical, but it's nice to be able to get something out of it with these assumptions.

Daiwa Industries - Part of the BS (FY 2022 AR (translated))

Because of these accounting changes, performance between 2021 and 2022 is not actually comparable in the topline and the COGS and some balance sheet items like unearned revenue and receivables. Free cash flow of course is unaffected. Thankfully, there is a disclosure in the Q3 report that clears the topline question up on a 9-month basis for the important topline elements.

Accounting-adjusted Performance (Q3 2022 Report)

According to these figures, sales should have been lower by around 7% for the 9m-Q3 figures. The same disclosure is unfortunately not made in the FY report, and will probably be found in the securities report for the FY 2022 which is not out yet. Still, looking at sequential total revenues this year, and assuming there's little seasonality, we'll just annualise the 9m figures from the Q3 by scaling them up by 1.33x to approximate the full-year comparable effects.

Product sales are down 3.6 billion Yen instead of 6.3 billion yen as per the IS

3.6 billion Yen instead of 6.3 billion yen as per the IS Goods sales are up 2.7 billion Yen instead of 1.2 billion Yen on the IS

2.7 billion Yen instead of 1.2 billion Yen on the IS Inspection and repair (service revenues) are up 0.357 billion Yen instead of 5.1 billion yen on the IS

Management's associated comments are that goods sales, which is the segment where they sell but don't manufacture products, has been doing well thanks to less exposure to typical dining-out establishments and also no need to procure and manufacture the products themselves during a complicated supply chain environment. Product sales have been hit with some declines due to issues in procurement and due to worse consumer sentiment in Japan associated with a weak Yen and pandemic angst affecting the economy broadly but also internal tourism and food services, as well as total lack of inbound tourism which is an important Japanese growth industry, an effect only reversed in October 2022 when tourists from abroad were allowed back in again. Inspection sales have grown as the installed base of fridges, freezers, etc. have aged and require more maintenance to stop from breaking down.

Note that retained earnings were reduced by almost 10 billion Yen from previous period adjustments. This means that cumulative over previous periods for which this adjustment affects any lease sales made, 10 billion in profit has to be stated down. We think profits were stated 15% higher than they are today, so with the headline figures for net income up almost 20%, the real improvement is closer to 35%. A 20% increase can be attributed to lower SG&A costs, but the other 15% is about mix effects despite inflation pressures. This is a testament to the service revenues, and what they can provide in mix effects as they've grown organically and advantaged in a period where COGS inflation has affected them less than for the physical goods lines. We estimate that the margin contribution from sales is about 2-3x that of products and goods, which is what you'd expect when comparing service/product margin splits for automotive companies and other appliance companies.

The COGS figures don't incorporate the revenue recognition changes but are worth discussion. Higher COGS by 4.5% per year despite overall declines in products and goods revenues reflects the higher prices in procurement and the inventory hoarding push Daiwa did (note the negatives on the cash flow statement), but also the weaker Yen which also made effective prices higher when imported. Thankfully, 1.1 billion yen decrease in SG&A protected the operating income from operating leverage.

It's essential to also present the cash flow statements. There was a quirk with the presentation with duplicated numbers for the line items when translated, but the results were clear enough. There was a lot of inventory build that detracted from inventories, and there were also compensation effects that reduced the figure. Furthermore, taxes were higher this year. All of these effects should not be present next year, even higher taxes due to the tax assets acquired as a result of the new revenue recognition standards. Operating cash flow could come close to doubling for the next 2-3 years, and then come down to still higher baseline levels. With pretty limited investment in 2022 at 1 billion Yen, FCF will be very substantial, and FCF yields even with this period's deflated figures nears 10%.

Cash Flow Statement (FY 2022 Initial Report)

We think that there is deferred demand coming in from the reopening of Japan to foreign tourists and the calming down of all lockdown measures, started in October 2022, as well as the recovery of China, which is an important wallet for Japanese industry and should improve overall sentiment, even if Daiwa has no direct China exposure on the demand side. As far as inbound tourism goes, expensive travel prices due to fuel inflation and the long distance likely means inbound tourists did not stream in right away, but have planned their travels into late Q1 and Q2 periods. At that point we should start seeing some more growth in inbound tourism which was considered a major growth industry for Japan prior to the pandemic as it still accounts for a relatively small amount of GDP compared to countries like Italy and France for example. Moreover, internal tourism shouldn't be forgotten either, which accounts for 80% of the total tourism industry based on more normalised 2019 figures. Reopening is important because tourism and food service go hand in hand.

Management is guiding towards 2% earnings growth in 2023, but we think that the re-appreciation of the Yen, rallying back about halfway from its initial rates relative to other major currencies, as well as general easing of inflation, in particular logistics costs which have come down between 30-50% towards the end of the year, makes these estimates far too conservative. Moreover, the energy crisis may be an incentive for equipment owners to upgrade to newer generations that Daiwa makes increasingly more energy efficient. In all, the direction for earnings looks good, and any reversion to the mean makes the 2% an increasingly undershot figure.

Valuation

For the readers' benefit, here is a visual of the full translated balance sheet:

BS (FY 2022 AR (translated))

It gives us the rest of what we need to start building the valuation:

We took all securities, cash and deposits - both long-term and short term - that weren't from customers and added them together to get our non-operating asset figure. We also included the value of the new tax asset, which should be easily cashed out over the next two years. For financial obligations we took all customer deposits and the various book value provisions. The market cap barely exceeds the net non-operating assets, so the EV is almost negligible implying a 1x multiple on NOPAT. We took the opportunity to also report the operating cash flow to NOPAT figure as a representation of cash conversion, a datapoint from the cash flow statement confirming that this is indeed a very cash flow generative business.

Valuation (VTS)

EV/NOPAT multiples are the best, especially when comparing across tax jurisdictions, and use it for the valuation. We included Carrier (CARR) and Otis (OTIS) in the comps for a range of razor-and-blades business model, much like Daiwa's, where Otis as an example earns primarily off of service revenues. We also included AB Electrolux (OTCPK:ELUXF) which is a more direct comp in the appliance space but also trades at a similar valuation. The average multiple is close to Electrolux, and we are happy with that. Even with a much larger multiple, the upside is huge since there's no getting past the fact that the EV is so low.

Final Remarks

The environment has been about as complicated as possible. The Yen had cratered more than 20% relative to most other currencies, which in addition to broad based inflation made procurement more expensive. They also lost industrial scale as the supply chain environment and of course limited consumer and business confidence meant a slowdown in new unit sales. Still, with a pickup in service revenues in the mix, which always is higher margin than manufacture and sale, income seems to have grown net of the revenue recognition changes. Great cost reductions in the fixed cost base helped with the other half of the company's achieved income growth.

For the next year, we have the full effects of the Japanese reopening to look forward to in Daiwa's results with less pandemic angst over the restaurant industry and a resumption in inbound and internal tourism as a growth area. Moreover, many of the headwinds to profitability are easing. Management is guiding to 2% earnings growth but we think there will be a positive surprise. With no other major price discovery catalysts, we are glad to start off with vectors for a good direction in earnings to provide shareholder returns, being paid almost 7% in shareholder payouts to wait (should buyouts continue at last year's rate) until perhaps a nascent Japanese private equity environment, or simply greater pressure on management to realise value, accelerates returns to our price target. Warren Buffett always says to buy stocks of companies that you'd be happy to own, for years, without access to the market. The founder's descendants, including the CEO and Director, have 43% of shares and don't sell, so they're clearly taking that advice too. With superb cash conversion, resilient markets and phenomenal, long-term economics even supported by lease cash flows, this is the sort of business we want to own. No liquidity issues either - a definite buy.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.