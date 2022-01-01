alexsl/iStock via Getty Images

One of the hardest things to do in the markets is to ride a trend until its end. Whether it's staying on bull markets or staying out of bear markets. Most investors also know that the best gains in bull markets and the biggest losses in bear markets can come right at the end.

The reason doing this simple thing (riding a trend till the end) is difficult is because both markets try very hard to throw you of course. We will talk about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) today and tell you why the "slope of hope" continues as investors try and latch on to any piece of good news they can get.

Our Thesis

We told you very early on that INTC's dividend was unsustainable.

Seeking Alpha

We have forecasted several dividend cuts and almost all came to fruition within the allocated timespan. What all of them also had in common was that the market was designed to make the dividend cut prognostication look dumb for some time. An extension of that is management will never ever telegraph a cut.

Finally, we paid dividends of $1.5 billion, a 5% increase year-over-year and remain committed to growing the dividend over time.

Source: INTC Q2-2022 Transcript

Growing dividend?

In Q4-2022 the words were changed to a "competitive dividend" in response to point blank question on the dividend.

Matt Ramsay But I get questions about the security of the dividend all the time. And maybe that's a board-level decision, but maybe you and Pat could address it a bit. Is that the current levels of dividend? Is that sort of a sacrosanct thing at Intel in your current operating plan? Are there discussions around it either way? Don’t shoot the messenger, it’s a question I get a ton. Thanks. David Zinsner Yes. Well, obviously, we announced a $0.365 dividend for the first quarter. That was consistent with the last quarter's dividend. I'd just say the board, management, we take a very disciplined approach to the capital allocation strategy, and we're going to remain committed to being very prudent around how we allocate capital for the owners. And we are committed to maintaining a competitive dividend.

Source: INTC Q4-2022 Transcript

Well, the idea of what was competitive was reduced by 68% in the last month.

That dividend had it coming for some time, especially with the large foundry investments INTC has to make over 2023-2025. What you must not lose sight of is that this bear market has a long way to go. Here's why.

1) Wall Street Still Does Not Get It

The analyst community continues to pin a bottom in revenues. Even though they have been wrong for so long, it's not stopping them for predicting a 16% increase in revenues next year.

Seeking Alpha

As we have said before, INTC will never increase revenues during a recession. The numbers for earnings estimates are actually even more ridiculous.

Seeking Alpha

Not only is Wall Street out predicting a big bump to revenues, they're predicting a massive margin expansion during a recession. Some might argue that there's the possibility of a "soft landing." We have written our thoughts on that and we see that as close to a 0% probability as it gets. So at least in our view, trying to call INTC cheap because you find it's only trading at "14X earnings" is a doomed exercise. It's the same as finding INTC cheap at "10X earnings" in 2021.

2) Dividend Support Was Crucial For Retail Investors

Unless you were hiding in a cave on a remote mountain, you knew the problems INTC had. Holding INTC through that was based on two hopes. The first being that INTC would come out in 2025 and recapture all market share lost. It would capture margins at two levels and become a super force to be reckoned with. The second hope was that INTC would maintain that massive dividend until then so that investors could reconcile the big unrealized losses with the "I am still getting paid to wait." Regardless of what happens over the next week or month, there will be a slow and steady exodus of those investors. This might not come right away, especially if it appears to popular wisdom that it is all "priced in" and INTC has bottomed. But that exodus is coming and it will put tremendous pressure during the next major market selloff.

3) Fundamentals Are Far Worse Than What Is Being Projected

As a general rule of thumb, INTC has very poor pricing power with over 90 days of inventories outstanding. The current situation is so unprecedented that we believe gross margins have even more room to crater to remove all of this inventory overhang.

Data by YCharts

INTC did reaffirm its Q1-2023 outlook, but we will note here that they are projecting non-GAAP gross margins of 39%. If you have had enough of the non-GAAP adjustments to last lifetime, you can perhaps observe here that GAAP losses will be 80 cents a share just in this quarter.

In addition, the company also reaffirmed its first quarter 2023 business outlook provided at its most recent earnings call, including revenue of between $10.5B-$11.5B, GAAP gross margin of 34.1% and non-GAAP gross margin of 39%, tax rate of (84%) on a GAAP basis and 13% on a non-GAAP basis, and EPS of -$0.80 on a GAAP basis and -$0.15 on a non-GAAP basis.

Source: INTC Press Release (linked above)

Verdict

Ignore what happens in the next one to two weeks.

Data by YCharts

INTC's problems are not close to being priced in. The dividend cut only fixed the massive cash outflow problem and even that can be debated. The company is unlikely to earn even its reduced dividend over the next 12 months on a GAAP basis and possibly not even on the highly-adjusted non-GAAP basis.

Stand aside and let INTC fix its problems. Let it show the ability to clear its massive inventories without a big charge to do so. Wait for progress on the foundry front and yes, wait for INTC to show the miracle that it can grow during a recession. These are tall mountains to climb and stocks tend to get very cheap at such times. The upper end of that "cheap" level would be about 10X GAAP earnings. As we have seen above, non-GAAP estimates are for $1.86 for 2024. So the downsides risks remain huge and the stock has not priced big risks as of yet. Valuation compression takes time to complete. Despondency takes time to set in. 2024 may give you a great opportunity to buy, if everything goes perfectly.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.