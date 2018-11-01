CEF Report February 2023 | The January Effect Didn't Disappoint

Summary

  • The January Effect boosted the valuation of most areas of the closed-end fund market. Taxable bond CEFs have rallied strongly while leaving munis behind.
  • We think this is an opportunity for investors for 2023, as credit spreads are likely to widen, dragging down taxable bond NAVs. We favor munis and high-quality taxables.
  • Agency MBS is one of the best areas of the CEF market right now. Funds like FMY, BKT, and JMM offer up exposure to that sector. We like FMY here.
  • We give our other top picks below.
Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

So far, 2023 has been a banner year for closed-end fund ("CEF") investors. The average CEF is now up double-digits for the year, after a terrible 2022, which saw the average CEF fall by -14.5%. So, we have more room to go to fully recover.

discounts

alpha gen capital

inflation

inflation data

stuff

eschelon

Bond prices vs. interest rates.

investopedia

S&P

daily shot

discounts

Rivernorth

discounts

Rivernorth

BR CEF Cov

blackrock

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FSCO, RSF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

