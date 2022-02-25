VTIP: TIPS Offer Attractive Real Return Yields Now

Reality Check Research profile picture
Reality Check Research
307 Followers

Summary

  • Real yields on 10-Year TIPS have recently surged to 1.5%, the highest level since 2010.
  • The 10-Year breakeven inflation rate is still hovering between 2.25-2.50%.
  • Wall Street does not appear concerned right now about inflation over the long term.
  • Numerous economic data reports released last week revealed inflation is still quite elevated. I think investors need to hedge themselves.
  • In my opinion, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF offers a great, low-cost solution for investors looking to hedge their portfolios.

Rising Food Cost

wildpixel

Summary

While it's been an interesting start to 2023, I found last week in particular quite compelling. There were numerous U.S. economic data reports released, and all told the same story in my opinion: inflation isn't tamed, yet

Chart
Data by YCharts
Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Reality Check Research profile picture
Reality Check Research
307 Followers
Trader with 10 years of experience focused on U.S. equities. My goal is to help people discover new investment opportunities (both long and short) using a fundamentals-based approach.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.