FerreiraSilva

Petrobras (NYSE:PBR), a Brazilian oil company, has seen its stock substantially plunging in value after the autumn 2022 election when Lula, the leader of the left-wing party was elected as Brazil's president. Many potential investors and PBR's existing stockholders have been worrying about the new government pressurizing Petrobras. Indeed, there are many risks facing Petrobras, including Brazil's political instability and the possibility of a recession. At the same time, Petrobras stock offers plenty of growth potential. But let me explain this in some more detail.

Brazil's political situation and Petrobras stock

The political situation in Brazil is getting complicated. The left-wing government has come to power, which poses many risks. When Bolsonaro was Brazil's president, his government was eager to privatize many of the country's key businesses, including Petrobras. However, due to the rise of the socialist government, the plan to privatize the oil giant was canceled. This piece of news is considered to be negative by many analysts.

At the same time, strong government participation and control of Petrobras make the company more stable, in my opinion. The government owns 50.3% of the common shares. Having the status of a state-owned corporation usually ensures more reliability compared to that of a privately owned company. Yet, there is a risk the company would be forced to lower the prices it sells oil and oil products at. That is due to the fact Brazil's government wants to lower the energy price inflation. However, Petrobras is a strategic company for the country's economy and cannot be just overtaxed and overcontrolled. After all, Petrobras is viewed as one of the sources of national welfare.

The key external risk, in my view, is the fact there is lots of political instability in Brazil. Namely, at the beginning of January Bolsonaro's supporters stormed the country's Congress when they protested against Lula's election as Brazil's president. The point I am making is that the country's risk is also substantial. Brazil's credit rating is BB- according to Fitch.

Petrobras stock - fundamental factors

Let me talk to you about PBR's fundamental factors first. According to GuruFocus, the company's rating is 88/100 thanks to its growth, its profitability, valuation, and momentum ranks.

GuruFocus

I will explain why many of PBR's fundamentals are very good.

Sure, in 2022 the oil industry has done extremely well. But even compared to its industry peers, Petrobras is a star in terms of profitability.

Seeking Alpha

PBR's EBIT margin is excellent at almost 48% as of the time of writing, substantially higher than oil peers' average of less than 20%. The company's net profit margin, as of now, is lingering at around 30%, over and above the industry's current average of 13%. In addition to that, Petrobras is by all means an oil giant with its cash from operations standing at about $44 billion, which is also above the industry's average of $530 million. I will talk later on about PBR's market cap and how little the company costs, given its scale.

There is a risk the company would cut its very high dividends. There is still some guesswork to be done. As of today, the dividend yield is currently standing at almost 56%.

Seeking Alpha

This dividend yield is enormously high, currently lingering at about 56% per year. According to Fernando Valle, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, "the dividend bonanza could be starting to peak if we assume the new administration will focus on building new refining capacity". He also added that the next government could take steps to curb fuel inflation. Even if we assume that this happens and the dividends get reduced for one reason or another, the stockholders, it seems, would still remain with above-the-market dividends. The S&P 500's average dividend yield is 1.64%, substantially below that of Petrobras.

According to Fitch, Petrobras' standalone credit profile rating is currently standing at "BBB". In other words, it is highly unlikely the company would have to rely on extraordinary support to avoid default. And yet, adverse business or economic conditions are more likely to impair this capacity.

Yet, one of the main reasons for the company's reasonable credit rating is its declining debt level. The company has been recently using its excellent profits and excessive cash flows to retire its debt. It is expected the company would further retire its debt if it does not spend too much on its capital expenditures.

Most of Brazil's oil is due to the offshore sector. Although the offshore oil sector requires plenty of initial capital expenditure spending, in the long term it is well worth investing. Offshore oil wells can be used for decades to extract oil. So, PBR's activities are centered around deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil reserves in Brazil. In 2021 these accounted for 95% of the company's total 2021 production. This has allowed the company's drilling activities to reach great depths. Let me just make a quick reminder that Brazil's oil reserves are very high unlike, for example, those in the North Sea.

Valuations

As concerns Petrobras' valuations, the shares are trading low.

I decided to use the following valuation ratios, namely the price-to-earnings (P/E), the EV-to-EBITDA, and the price-to-book (P/B) ratios.

Data by YCharts

The P/E measure is particularly important here. In fact, it is extremely low, currently lingering at slightly more than 2. Such an indicator is not just generally low. It is also low for Petrobras, especially if we have a look at the company's P/E history graphs. According to Seeking Alpha, Petrobras is one of the largest companies with record low P/E ratios. Indeed, it is very difficult to find large, profitable, and cheap companies these days.

Data by YCharts

PBR's EV-to-EBITDA is also unbelievably low right now. The current figure of about 1.5 is a 10-year low for this company. Moreover, for an EV-to-EBITDA to be good, it should be just below 10.

Data by YCharts

PBR's P/B is also reasonably low, currently lingering at around 1, well within the 1 to 3 range.

So, overall, we can say that PBR is highly undervalued.

Risks

There are numerous risks behind that investment. Brazil's economic policies pose the biggest uncertainty, in my view. There is some guesswork to be done on whether Lula's government would overtax the company, set very low oil price ceilings, and prevent the company from distributing its high dividends the way it used to.

Moreover, Brazil is a developing country with quite a low credit rating and little economic growth. Although Petrobras is a large company mostly controlled by the state, it might suffer substantially should a recession come. That is simply due to the country's risk.

Then, many analysts predict that a recession is looming. After all, most central banks around the world are struggling to fight inflation and raise the interest rates, which is a big risk. This is a problem for all the economic sectors, of course. However, the oil industry usually suffers the most. Petrobras t would highly likely be affected because it is an oil giant.

Conclusion

There are plenty of things to worry about when it comes to the health of the global economy and the future of oil prices. Investors' concerns about Brazil's politics can also be justified. At the same time, PBR's financial indicators, its brilliant dividend yield, and its close ties with Brazil's government can be all regarded as positives. I issue a "Buy" rating and say "Proceed with caution".