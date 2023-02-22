Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 22, 2023 11:20 AM ETPhysicians Realty Trust (DOC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.54K Followers

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 22, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Brad Page - Senior Vice President, General Counsel

John Thomas - Chief Executive Officer

Jeff Theiler - Chief Financial Officer

Mark Theine - Executive Vice President, Asset Management

Conference Call Participants

Juan Sanabria - BMO Capital Markets

Joshua Dennerlein - Bank of America

Tayo Okusanya - Credit Suisse

Michael Griffin - Citi

Ronald Camden - Morgan Stanley

Michael Carroll - RBC

Dave Rodgers - Baird

Steven Valiquette - Barclays

Mike Miller - JPMorgan

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Physicians Realty Trust Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Brad Page. Thank you, Mr. Page. You may begin.

Brad Page

Thank you, Maria. Good morning and welcome to the Physicians Realty Trust fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call and webcast. Joining me today are John Thomas, Chief Executive Officer; Jeff Theiler, Chief Financial Officer; Deeni Taylor, Chief Investment Officer; Mark Theine, Executive Vice President, Asset Management; John Lucey, Chief Accounting and Administrative Officer; Lori Becker, Senior Vice President and Controller; and Dan Klein, Deputy Chief Investment Officer.

During this call, John Thomas will provide a summary of the company's activities and performance for the fourth quarter of 2022 and year-to-date performance in 2023, as well as our strategic focus for the remainder of 2023. Jeff Theiler will review our financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022, and Mark Theine will provide a summary of our operations for the fourth quarter.

Today's call will contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the provisions of the Private Securities

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.