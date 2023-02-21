My Favorite Dividend Yield Stocks Of The S&P 500

Feb. 23, 2023 6:00 AM ETEdison International (EIX), PRU, TFC
Steven Cress profile picture
Steven Cress
23.47K Followers

Summary

  • The latest inflation data is in, and my three dividend stocks may be just what the doctor – or investors – ordered.
  • Stronger CPI data followed this weekend by soaring auto sales is prompting back-and-forth trading. To hedge against inflation uncertainty, consider three dividend stocks to battle portfolio losses by a hawkish Fed.
  • My picks have forward dividend yields ranging from 4.29% to 4.92% and were picked using our Dividend Scorecard, which can quickly validate stocks with solid dividends and flag stocks with at-risk dividends.
  • Each stock offers a consecutive dividend growth of more than eight years, solid dividend safety, and is collectively strong on value, growth, profitability, earnings revisions, and momentum.

Profits Ahead Road Sign

JamesBrey

Dividend Stocks: Why Quality Investing Matters

When growth investing isn't working, and market volatility and inflation are eating into portfolio gains, dividend investing can offer an alternative way to invest and reduce portfolio risk and volatility. Dividend stocks can be fairly stable, and

CNN Fear & Greed Index

CNN Fear & Greed Index (CNN Fear & Green Index)

Changing Fed Swaps

Changing Fed Swaps (Bloomberg Finance, LP)

PRU Stock Dividend Scorecard

PRU Stock Dividend Scorecard (SA Premium)

Prudential's 10-Year Dividend Growth Track Record

Prudential's 10-Year Dividend Growth Track Record (SA Premium)

TFC Stock Dividend Consistency Grade

TFC Stock Dividend Consistency Grade (SA Premium)

Truist Stock Valuation

Truist Stock Valuation (SA Premium)

Edison International Q3 Financials Update

Edison International Q3 Financials Update (Edison International Q3 Investor Presentation)

EIX Stock Dividend Scorecard

EIX Stock Dividend Scorecard (SA Premium)

This article was written by

Steven Cress profile picture
Steven Cress
23.47K Followers
Head of Quantitative Strategies at Seeking Alpha. Data analysis and interpretation have taken center stage in my career. For my purpose, the interpretation of data is the process of making sense of statistics that have been collected, analyzed, and scored. This skill-set has served as a solid foundation for me to identify trends and make transparent predictions in the course of money management. It has also allowed me to develop user-friendly web-based tools that furnish individuals with the indicators and signals to instantly interpret the strength or weakness of a company's value. Importantly, this expertise has helped me build Wall Street trading desks, launch international hedge funds, and construct a SaaS FinTech investment research company. Prior to my role at Seeking Alpha as the Head of Quantitative Strategies, I founded a Hedge fund and Asset Management company (Cress Capital Management), I was the Head of International Business Development at Northern Trust, and the majority of my career was at Morgan Stanley running a proprietary trading desk.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.