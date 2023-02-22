America's Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 22, 2023 12:25 PM ETAmerica's Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.55K Followers

America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 22, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jeff Williams - Chief Executive Officer

Doug Campbell - President

Vickie Judy - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

John Rowan - Janney

Vincent Caintic - Stephens

Operator

Good day, everyone. Thank you for holding, and welcome to America's Car-Mart’s Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Conference Call. The topic of this call will be the earnings and operating results for the company's third quarter of fiscal year of 2023.

Before we begin, today's call is being recorded and will be available for replay for the next 12 months. As a reminder, some of management's comments today may include forward-looking statements, which inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's present view.

These statements are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The company cannot guarantee the accuracy of any forecast or estimate, nor does it undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

For more information regarding forward-looking statements, please see Part 1 of the company's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2022 and its current quarterly reports furnished to or filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Forms 8-K and 10-Q.

Participating on the call this morning are Jeff Williams, the company's Chief Executive Officer; Doug Campbell, President; and Vickie Judy, Chief Financial Officer.

And now, I'd like to turn the call over to the company's Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Williams.

Jeff Williams

Okay. Well, thank you for joining us this morning. We saw an increase in unit volumes for the quarter both on an absolute basis and on the same store basis and absent weather challenges would have seen more unit volume increases, Doug

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.