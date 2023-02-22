Allegion plc (ALLE) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 22, 2023 12:31 PM ETAllegion plc (ALLE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.55K Followers

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 22, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tom Martineau - Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer

John Stone - President and Chief Executive Officer

Mike Wagnes - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Joe O'Dea - Wells Fargo

Vivek Srivastava - Goldman Sachs

Brett Linzey - Mizuho Americas

David MacGregor - Longbow Research

Jeff Sprague - Vertical Research

Chris Snyder - UBS

Tim Tojs - Baird

Josh Pokrzywinski - Morgan Stanley

Ryan Merkel - William Blair

Brian Ruttenbur - Imperial Capital

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Allegion Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Tom Martineau, Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer. Please go ahead.

Tom Martineau

Thank you, Jason. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for Allegion's fourth quarter and full-year 2022 earnings call. With me today are John Stone, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mike Wagnes, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Allegion.

Our earnings release, which was issued earlier this morning and the presentation, which we will refer to in today's call are available on our website at investor.allegion.com. This call will be recorded and archived on our website.

Please go to slides two and three. Statements made in today's call that are not historical facts are considered forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of federal securities law. Please see our most recent SEC filings for a description of some of the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from our projections. The company assumes no obligation

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.