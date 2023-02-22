Slate Office REIT (SLTTF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 22, 2023 12:36 PM ETSlate Office REIT (SLTTF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.55K Followers

Slate Office REIT (OTC:SLTTF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 22, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Paul Wolanski - Senior Vice President, National Sales & Investor Relations

Steve Hodgson - Chief Executive Officer

Charles Peach - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Sairam Srinivas - Cormark Securities

Jonathan Kelcher - TD Securities

Brad Sturges - Raymond James

Tom Callaghan - RBC Capital Markets

Matt Kornack - National Bank Financial

Jake Stovalti - CIBC

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to the Slate Office REIT Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we’ll conduct a question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded, Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Paul Wolanski, Senior Vice President of National Sales and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Paul Wolanski

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Q4 2022 Conference Call for Slate Office REIT. I'm joined this morning by Steve Hodgson, Chief Executive Officer; and Charles Peach, Chief Financial Officer.

Before getting started, I would like to remind participants, that our discussion today may contain forward-looking statements and therefore we ask, you to review the disclaimers regarding forward-looking statements, as well as non-IFRS measures, both of which can be found in management's discussion and analysis. You can visit Slate Office REIT's website to access all of the REIT's financial disclosure including our Q4 2022 investor update which is now available.

I will now hand over the call to Steve Hodgson for opening remarks.

Steve Hodgson

Thank you, Paul. Despite headwinds challenging the broader office market, the REIT successfully executed a number of high-impact transactions throughout 2022 that have meaningfully advanced the quality of our real estate and the performance of our

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.