Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.55K Followers

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 22, 2023 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Dominik Heger - Head, Investor Relations

Helen Giza - Chair & Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Graham Doyle - UBS

Hassan Al-Wakeel - Barclays

Oliver Metzger - ODDO BHF

Christoph Gretler - CS

Ed Ridley-Day - Redburn

Lisa Clive - Bernstein

James Vane-Tempest - Jefferies

Victoria Lambert - Berenberg

Falko Friedrichs - Deutsche Bank

Robert Davies - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I am Nicolas, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the Fresenius Medical Care report on Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022. Throughout today's recorded presentation, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. The presentation will be followed by question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Dominik, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Dominik Heger

Thank you, Nicolas. Good afternoon or good morning depending on where you are. I would also like to welcome you to our earnings call for the fourth quarter. As always, I need to start out the call by mentioning our cautionary language that is in our Safe Harbor statement as well as in our presentation and in all the materials that we have distributed yesterday.

For further details concerning risks and uncertainties, please refer to these documents and to our SEC filings. Due to the deconsolidation announcement, I have to add that we will be filing a registration statement with the SEC with respect to the conversion. The prospectus for the conversion will be available on the SEC website and will contain important information. You should read the prospectus and other documents we file with the SEC for the conversion when they are available.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.