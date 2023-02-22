Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 22, 2023 12:41 PM ETViper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.55K Followers

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 22, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Adam Lawlis - Vice President, Investor Relations

Travis Stice - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Neal Dingmann - Truist

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel

Paul Diamond - Citi

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Viper Energy Partners Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the speaker presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would like to now hand the conference call over to your speaker -- one of your speakers today that will be Mr. Adam Lawlis, Vice President of Investor Relations. Adam please go ahead.

Adam Lawlis

Thank you, Shannon. Good morning and welcome to Viper Energy Partners fourth quarter 2022 conference call. During our call today, we will reference an updated investor presentation which can be found on Viper's website.

Representing Viper today are Travis Stice, CEO President.

During this conference call, the participants may make certain forward-looking statements relating to the company's financial conditions, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance, and businesses. We caution you that actual results could differ materially from those that are indicated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors.

Information concerning these factors can be found in the company's filings with the SEC. In addition, we will make reference to certain non-GAAP measures. The reconciliations with the appropriate GAAP measures can be found in our earnings release issued yesterday afternoon.

I'll now turn the call over to Travis Stice.

Travis Stice

Thank you, Adam. Welcome everyone and thank you for listening to Viper Energy Partners fourth quarter 202 conference call. The fourth quarter topped off a record year

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.