Editas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 22, 2023 12:43 PM ETEditas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.55K Followers

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call February 22, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ron Moldaver - Investor Relations

Gilmore O’Neill - Chief Executive Officer

Michelle Robertson - Chief Financial Officer

Baisong Mei - Chief Medical Officer

Conference Call Participants

Samantha Semenkow - Citi

Dae Gon Ha - Stifel

Phil Nadeau - Cowen & Company

Rick Bienkowski - Cantor Fitzgerald

Jay Olson - Oppenheimer

Brian Cheng - JP Morgan

Luca Issi - RBC Capital Markets

Greg Harrison - Bank of America

Yanan Zhu - Wells Fargo

Gena Wang - Barclays

Rich Law - Credit Suisse

Liisa Bayko - Evercore ISI

Operator

Good morning and welcome to Editas Medicine’s Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2022 Conference Call. All participants are now in a listen-only mode. There will be a question-and-answer session at the end of this call. Please be advised that this call is being recorded at the Company’s request.

I would now like to turn the call over to Ron Moldaver, Investor Relations for Editas Medicine.

Ron Moldaver

Thank you, Sherry. Good morning, everyone and welcome to our fourth quarter and full-year 2022 conference call. Earlier this morning, we issued a press release providing our financial results and recent corporate update. A replay of today’s call will be available on the Investors section of our website approximately two hours after its completion. After our prepared remarks, we will open the call for Q&A.

As a reminder, various remarks that we make during this call about the Company’s future expectations, plans and prospects constitute Forward-Looking Statements for purposes of the Safe Harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those discussed in the Risk Factors section of our most recent

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.