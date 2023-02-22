Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 22, 2023 12:46 PM ETEverbridge, Inc. (EVBG)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.55K Followers

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 22, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Nandan Amladi - Vice President of Investor Relations

David Wagner - President and Chief Executive Officer

Patrick Brickley - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Alexander Sklar - Raymond James

Matt Stotler - William Blair

Brian Colley - Stephens

Michael Berg - Wells Fargo

Terry Tillman - Truist

Ryan MacWilliams - Barclays

Michael Latimore - Northland Securities

Koji Ikeda - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Kash Rangan - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Everbridge Inc., Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference to Nandan Amladi, VP of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Nandan Amladi

Thank you, Anthony and good morning everyone. Welcome to Everbridge’s earnings call for the fourth quarter and full year 2022. With me on today’s call are Everbridge’s President and CEO, Dave Wagner, and Executive Vice President and CFO Patrick Brickley.

Earlier this morning we issued our earnings release, which can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.everbridge.com. This call is being recorded and a replay of the teleconference will be available on our Investor Relations website at the conclusion of today’s event.

During today’s call, we will make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the financial performance of the company that involve certain risks and uncertainties. The company’s actual results may differ materially from the projections described in such statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed in our Forms 10-Q and 10-K, as well as other subsequent filings with

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.