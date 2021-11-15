Philip Morris Is A 5.1%-Yielding Dividend Aristocrat Retirement Dream Buy

Dividend Sensei
Summary

  • After a tough start to 2022, Philip Morris International Inc. is back on track, posting incredible growth in Q4 and 43% 2023 growth guidance that leaves all its peers in the dust.
  • 33% of sales are now reduce-risk products, and Philip Morris International is on track to get most of its sales from RRPs by 2025.
  • Philip Morris' growth outlook has recovered from the war and now offers the 2nd-best growth in the industry.
  • The Swedish Match acquisition gives Philip Morris the distribution capacity to launch iQos in 2023, and it now has exclusive rights to iQos in America.
  • Philip Morris International Inc. is a 5.1% yielding dividend king retirement dream stock that offers 13.7% long-term return potential, is 7% undervalued, and is a great Buffett-style "wonderful company at a fair price." It's a potentially good buy for anyone comfortable with its risk profile, and I bought 1,000 shares for my family hedge fund.
happy couple on the beach

A version of this video article was published on Dividend Kings on Tuesday, February 21st, 2023.

Do you know what my family loves? Generous, safe, and growing dividends. It's not just nice to have during a bear market or recession; we're literally paying

earnings presentation

earnings presentation

FactSet Research Terminal

earnings presentation

earnings presentation

earnings presentation

earnings presentation

earnings presentation

investor presentation

FactSet Research Terminal

FAST Graphs, FactSet

FAST Graphs, FactSet

(Source: Dividend Kings Automated Investment Decision Tool)

Dividend Sensei
Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.


The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).


I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.


My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.


With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.


Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DK owns PM in our portfolios.

