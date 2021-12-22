Livent: The Market Likely Overreacted - Contract Execution Remains Excellent

Feb. 24, 2023 4:00 PM ETLivent Corporation (LTHM)BMWYY, F, GM, TSLA, VWAGY
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
5.4K Followers

Summary

  • Lithium investors probably shouldn't fret about the recent market overreaction, since global demand for the commodity should remain robust throughout this decade.
  • LTHM's top and bottom lines are insulated through 2023 as well, since 70% of its contracts are at fixed pricing terms.
  • Notably, the company expects to expand its production output by 50% YoY to 45K MT lithium hydroxide by the end of 2023, softening the impact of the rising inflationary pressures.
  • We think investors may see LTHM breach its February 2023 support levels soon, hitting its January bottom of below $20.

economyis bad

tiero

The Lithium Investment Thesis Is Still Robust

The Livent (NYSE:LTHM) stock rallied impressively by 11% after its excellent FQ4'22 earnings call, attributed to the EPS beat and more than decent forward guidance.

However, the optimism has unfortunately been digested, largely due

Moderating Lithium Prices

Trading Economics

Record-low Lithium Inventories In China

Seeking Alpha

LTHM 1Y EV/Revenue and P/E Valuations

S&P Capital IQ

LTHM 1Y Stock Price

Trading View

Lithium Demand Through 2030

Statista

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
5.4K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.