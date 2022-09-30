Relay Therapeutics: It Could Be Time To 'Be Greedy When Others Are Fearful'

Feb. 22, 2023 2:31 PM ETRelay Therapeutics, Inc. (RLAY)
Summary

  • Relay's share price was hammered throughout 2022, losing >70% of its value.
  • That may have been down to short-termism since Relay has built a credible pipeline in a short space of time.
  • The company uses a cutting-edge AI-driven drug discovery engine to model disease-causing proteins and learn how to target them optimally.
  • The company may have the data it needs to secure an accelerated approval for a bile duct cancer drug in early 2024 - and that drug has significant label expansion opportunities.
  • There's also a promising breast cancer franchise being built from the ground up. Institutions may have turned their backs on Relay but there is an argument it's time to "be greedy when others are fearful."
Woman eating in front of the refrigerator in the kitchen late night

domoyega/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Overview - Cash Intensive But Cash Rich - At Current Price Relay Offers The Patient Investor Value

I have covered Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) several times for Seeking Alpha since the company completed what was, at

chart

Relay Therapeutics pipeline (investor presentation)

chart

limitations of current FGFRis (investor presentation)

chart

ReFocus Trial dose expansion & pivotal cohort overview (investor presentation)

chart

FGFR2 alterations observed in multiple tumor types (investor presentation)

chart

favourable preclinical profile of RLY-2608 (investor presentation)

